At present, The United States is the country with the most COVID-19 coronavirus infections worldwide and the death rate is very high, even so the government of President Donald Trump, which puts the well-being of businessmen before that of the population, is already pulling its strings to revive the economy. Tesla CEO, Elon Musk supports this strategy and has been very active on his social networks asking to end the sanitary confinement.

Tuesday night, Musk shared on Twitter a Wall Street Journal opinion piece questioning the usefulness of pandemic containment with the message “Give people back their freedom!”. In another tweet, he welcomed the news that some Texas restaurants and retail businesses were opening their doors, saying they should do it with “the proper social distancing.”

Responsibility: wear homemade masks (or not) to protect others, stay away from each other. Wash your hands often. Have an empty row in front and behind and 2 seats on each side (in theaters, restaurants, etc.) Try to stay AT LEAST 6 feet away from others, ”he wrote.

In a moment of corporate obfuscation, Musk simply wrote “FREE AMERICA NOW” (hinting at the United States, not the continent, because the Americans don’t know anything about geography) to demand the revival of the economy.

Musk’s attitude has been confusing about the pandemic. It has consistently downplayed the contagion problem while donating fans to hospitals and modernizing its Tesla factories to manufacture these machines.

Last week, Tesla ordered some of its employees to return to work on April 29, despite instructions from authorities to keep staff to a minimum until May 4. Then, according to a CNBC report, I cancel the order to return to work.

.