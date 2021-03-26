Elon Musk deletes two tweets claiming Tesla will overtake Apple

Washington, March 26 (EFE) .- Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, deleted a series of tweets that he published this Friday and in which he affirmed that the electric vehicle manufacturer will surpass Apple to become “the largest company” in a few hours after the United States labor authorities ordered him to delete another message posted on Twitter.

According to the images captured by numerous Twitter users, Musk, in response to a user who indicated that autonomous vehicle driving will allow Tesla to overtake Apple, replied: “I think there is a greater than 0% chance that Tesla could be the one. greater company “.

The businessman added shortly thereafter “probably in a few months.”

Musk’s two tweets were later deleted without further explanation, but in the past, comments on the Tesla CEO’s social network have caused serious problems for both him and the car company.

Yesterday, the National Council on Labor Relations of the United States ordered Musk to delete a tweet in which he threatened the 10,000 employees of Tesla with the loss of their options on the company’s stock if they decide to join the United Auto Workers (UAW) union. ) representing workers in the sector.

In May 2018, Musk tweeted that “nothing is stopping Tesla employees at our assembly plant from unionizing. They could do it tomorrow if they wanted to. But why pay dues and give up stock options for nothing? Our track record of Security is 2 times better than when the plant was UAW and everyone already has health insurance. “

Also in 2018, Musk wrote another tweet that got the businessman in serious trouble with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which accused him of fraud for saying on Twitter that he had obtained the financing to take Tesla from the stock market. and buy the shares at $ 420 per share.

After the SEC sued Musk and Tesla, the two parties reached a settlement whereby the company and the businessman each paid a $ 20 million fine.

In 2019, Musk violated the terms of the agreement and Tesla was forced to monitor all written communications, including tweets, from the businessman.

A few days ago, Chase Gharrity, a Tesla investor, filed a lawsuit against Musk alleging that his Twitter posts have caused investors billions of dollars in losses and violated the 2018 agreement with the SEC.

Gharrity also accuses the company’s board of directors of failing to take “the necessary steps to ensure that Tesla has an independent chief legal officer and to ensure that Musk does not inappropriately interfere with the chief legal officer’s job of representing Tesla’s best interests.”

(c) EFE Agency