Defying the authorities, he claimed he is willing to be arrested for violating the ban.

Elon musk

Photo:

Peter Parks / .

Elon Musk, the founder of Tesla, announced Monday the restart of production at his factory in Fremont, California, California, In defiance of authorities, he said he is willing to be arrested for violating that county’s ban on resuming operations.

Tesla is restarting production today against Alameda County rules. I will be on the line with everyone else. If anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me. – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 11, 2020

“Tesla is resuming production today against Alameda County standards. I will be there together with the others. If someone is arrested, I ask that it be just meMusk said on Twitter.

Previously, the founder of Tesla, who has described the containment measures taken by US authorities to slow down the spread of COVID-19 by “fascists,” had complained that “an unelected official” in Alameda had decided to extend the recommendation to stay home until the end of May.

“All other auto companies in the United States are also approved to resume (operations). Only Tesla has been singled out. This is a disasterMusk added.

On Saturday, the magnate threatened to remove Tesla’s headquarters from California due to restrictions in place to curb the coronavirus, and take it to Nevada or Texas: “Tesla will now relocate its headquarters and future programs to Texas / Nevada immediatelyHe warned on Twitter.

Musk also warned that he will report the acting director of Alameda Health, who has chosen to maintain confinement in the county. “You are acting contrary to what is ordered by the governor, the president, and our freedoms protected by the Constitutionas well as common sense! ”he tweeted.

Despite what Musk stated, California Governor Gavin Newsom has let every municipality decide whether or not to keep confinement orders.

After eight weeks of forced stoppage by the COVID-19 pandemic, the top three American automakers, General Motors (GM), Ford and Fiat Chrysler (FCA), have begun preparing to restart their vehicle production in the US and Canada from May 18.

This week, the Detroit Big Three will resume activities at their parts distribution centers and other facilities needed to the operation of vehicle assembly plants.

It may interest you:

What does X Æ A-12 mean? Elon Musk and Grimes reveal the mystery of their son’s name

Videoconferences can be made from a Tesla

.