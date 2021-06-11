Elon Musk Declares New ‘Space Race’ Between Bitcoin and Dogecoin

Production: Pablo Cantudo

The race to send the first cryptocurrency into space has begun. Cryptocurrency exchange Bitmex will mint a one-of-a-kind physical currency, which will contain one bitcoin at an address yet to be revealed.

The coin will be brought to the Moon through Astrobotic Technology, a Pennsylvania-based space robotics company. The mission is part of the roadmap for Astrobotic Technology’s first commercial spacecraft launch to the moon in November 2021.

Bitmex’s announcement collides with Elon Musk’s plan to send Dogecoins to the Moon. In May, Elon Musk’s space exploration company SpaceX announced its intention to found a mission to the Moon entirely with Dogecoin.

In response to Bitmex’s bitcoin mission, Musk declared that there was ‘a new race’ between cryptocurrency exchanges.