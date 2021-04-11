Elon Musk could already build his own Jurassic Park if he wanted, according to the founder of Neuralink | Life

The idea may make our heads explode: a Jurassic Park full of dinosaurs, built by Elon Musk. The founder of Neuralink assures that, if they wanted, they could do it. And looking at his animal experiments resume, it’s not such a far-fetched idea …

TO Elon musk has been compared on occasion to Iron Man, for his ability to launch tech projects that almost look like science fiction: from a rocket that will take us to the Moon and Mars to underground highways, or networks of thousands of satellites to bring the Internet to the whole world (satellites that, by the way, a few days ago were about to collide …).

Besides turning him into the famous superhero, Now they want to turn him into John Hammond, the visionary billionaire who built jurassic park, in the famous movie saga.

And not just anyone says it. It came out of the mouth (of the Twitter account) of Max Hodak, co-founder of Neuralink along with Elon Musk, a neurotechnology company that is making chips that allow you to carry out tasks with your mind:

we could probably build jurassic park if we wanted to. wouldn’t be genetically authentic dinosaurs but 🤷‍♂️. maybe 15 years of breeding + engineering to get super exotic novel species – Max Hodak (@max_hodak) April 4, 2021

As we can see in the tweet, Max Hodak explains that: “We could probably build Jurassic Park if we wanted to. They would not be genetically authentic dinosaurs, but maybe 15 years of breeding + engineering to obtain new super exotic species.”

In the Jurassic Park movies, biologists inserted dinosaurs DNA into compatible species, to obtain authentic dinosaurs like the ones that ruled the Earth 65 million years ago.

Max Hodak does not explain the technique they would use, but it seems different, because he talks about “15 years of reproduction + engineering”, which would point to obtaining genetically incomplete dinosaurs, which they would perfect through successive reproductions, and the manipulation of genes.

Neuralink She is no stranger to experimenting with animals, since last year they showed a pig that had had a brain chip implanted, and just a few days ago a monkey that can play the video game Pong with its mind.

Beyond this extravagant idea, Max Hodak also brings another interesting idea to the table. The concept of Antifragility, or in other words, enhance biodiversity: create new species to help the planet’s biodiversity, threatened by climate change:

Biodiversity (antifragility) is definitely valuable; conservation is important and makes sense. But why do we stop there? Why don’t we more intentionally try to generate novel diversity? – Max Hodak (@max_hodak) April 4, 2021

Max explains in the tweet: “Biodiversity (anti-fragility) is definitely valuable; conservation is important and it makes sense. But why do we stop there? Why don’t we try to generate novel diversity in a more intentional way?”

Max Hodak is a scientist, and as such his job is to speculate on science, and on its future applications, which may never be realized … or maybe they will.

It is an idea that, without a doubt, gives food for thought: In the future, will we create new species by genetically modifying the current ones, to help the planet’s diversity?