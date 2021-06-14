Elon Musk confirms that Tesla will accept Bitcoin again on one condition

Elon Musk has confirmed that will once again accept Bitcoin as a payment method to buy Tesla electric cars. The announcement has been made, as usual, through his Twitter account. The value of Bitcoin has risen to $ 40,000.

The Tesla CEO has responded to a Cointelegraph twitter post about the allegations by Magda Wierzycka, Sygna CEO. Wierzycka indicts Elon Musk from manipulating Bitcoin prices aiming to sell a large chunk of his initial investment at highs, and asked the US Securities and Exchange Commission to investigate the tycoon for alleged Bitcoin price manipulation.

Musk, has not been slow to reply claiming that Tesla sold only 10% “to confirm that Bitcoin could be easily liquidated without moving the market.” He also assured that when there is a use of clean energy by the miners, Tesla will resume transactions with Bitcoin.

“When a reasonable use (~ 50%) of clean energy by miners with a positive future trend is confirmed, Tesla will again accept payments in Bitcoin,” confirms Elon Musk on his Twitter profile

Bitcoin rises after Elon Musk announcement

This is inaccurate. Tesla only sold ~ 10% of holdings to confirm BTC could be liquidated easily without moving market. When there’s confirmation of reasonable (~ 50%) clean energy usage by miners with positive future trend, Tesla will resume allowing Bitcoin transactions. – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 13, 2021

Following the publication of the tweet by Elon Musk, the value of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen up to 9%, reaching $ 39,828.92. Bitcoin started 2021 with a positive trend, hovering around 60,000 euros. However, the cryptocurrency was losing value after the Chinese offensive against mining and the controversial tweets of Elon Musk.

The American tycoon, owner of Tesla and SpaceX, announced last February the purchase of 1,500 million dollars in crypto and confirmed that Tesla would accept this cryptocurrency to purchase its vehicles. Finally, Musk rectified and claimed that the company was going to stop offering Bitcoin as a payment method due to the high environmental impact of mining this virtual currency.

Therefore, and if the mining of the coin turns into clean energy, users will soon be able to buy a Tesla electric car using Bitcoin. The transactions will be carried out in an internal and open source software, as confirmed by the CEO of the company.

Read this too …