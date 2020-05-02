After winning the world’s rejection and becoming a mockery in the United States for his statements against healthy distance and staying at home, Elon Musk becomes the center of the controversy for his messages via Twitter.

With his criticism of the massive quarantine in the United States various media started calling Elon the “smartest stupid in the world”, and that is probably why he looked for a way to remove his name from the previous controversy … and the way he found was by writing rare messages on Twitter.

The Tesla owner shocked the tech (and financial) media again with the following tweet:

“I am selling almost all of my physical possessions. I will not own a house. “

If that wasn’t enough, a minute later he released another tweet, saying that Tesla’s stock price was too high:

“Tesla’s stock price is very high, in my opinion.”

After launching his tweet, Tesla shares fell 20%, and Musk is likely to run into trouble again with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which has previously accused him of using his rare messages to shift Tesla’s stock prices in his favor.

By the way, after announcing that he would sell his house, he put a condition:

“Just one condition for the sale (of the house): I own Gene Wilder’s old house. (The house) It cannot be demolished, nor (modified until) it loses its essence ”.

Of course, his girlfriend wants him to reconsider and not be homeless, especially now that he is expecting a son:

“My girlfriend @Grimezsz is mad at me.”

Since much of the world will now be out of a job, and possibly homeless, many criticize the frivolity of Elon Musk’s messages.

Tesla began 2020 by being named the most valuable automaker in the United States, with a market value of 81.39 billion in January. From there, most of the automaker’s news has been related to Elon Musk’s follies. Since the coronavirus crisis began Musk has become a mix of Javier Alatorre and Ricardo Salinas Pliego from the United States, for promoting ideas contrary to staying at home. If we do a quick count of his messages on Twitter, Musk has promoted studies suggesting that doctors are inflating case numbers for financial reasons, false news that the vast majority of deaths in Italy are due to causes other than COVID- 19. Widely disseminated a document (discredited by serious studies) on the benefits of chloroquine to fight the coronavirus, compared the lethality of COVID-19 with that of the common cold, indicating that those who were scared by the coronavirus were fools He called those who promote social distancing fascists and sought, with all his means, to prevent Tesla workers from ceasing to work.

