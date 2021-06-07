Elon Musk claims the Model S Plaid + has been canceled

Earlier this year Tesla announced the largest redesign to date of its Tesla Model S. The firm assured that it would be launched at the end of the year with a renewed design and a version with up to 830 kilometers of autonomy, the Plaid +. According to the firm’s data, this model would promise 830 kilometers of range, a not inconsiderable figure for an electric car, but in the end it will not be like that. The reason? This version has been canceled.

This has been confirmed by Elon Musk himself on his Twitter account. In a series of messages published on his profile, the CEO of Tesla has assured that “[El Tesla Model S] Plaid + has been canceled. It is not necessary, as the Plaid is very good. “That way, the new version of the Tesla Model S would arrive in two versions instead of the three announced in January: Long Range and Plaid.

Plaid + is canceled. No need, as Plaid is just so good. – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 6, 2021

The different versions of the Tesla Model S

When Tesla announced the redesign of the Model S, the most striking thing was its new interior and the Plaid + version. The company eliminated the dashboard to add a larger panel, included a third screen in the rear, right between the two front seats, a wider glass roof, and changed the steering wheel for a sportier one. But beyond that, the most interesting thing was the autonomy of the Plaid +.

Tesla got rid of the Perfomance version, which gave way to the Plaid version, its zero to one hundred in two seconds, its 320 kilometers per hour of maximum autonomy and its 630 kilometers of autonomy. Along with this version came the Plaid +, which offered similar features but increased autonomy to a whopping 830 kilometers.

This version is the one that has been canceled. You could almost say that it was something “expected”, in quotes, since its price increased $ 10,000 in March 2021 (that is, it was going to cost $ 149,990 instead of $ 139,990) and, as we could see in the configurator of Tesla, the delivery date was postponed until 2022.

At the moment, the Tesla Model S Plaid + continues to appear in the Tesla configurator (at least on the Spanish website), but it is to be expected that after Elon Musk’s announcement disappear at some point. What the CEO has not confirmed is what will happen to those who would have booked this model.

Via | Elon Musk (Twitter)