Elon Musk claims not to have sold his Bitcoin holding

The entrepreneur, tycoon and businessman Elon Musk claims not to have sold his Bitcoin. Musk, expressed via Twitter to assure the crypto community that he has not sold any of his personal BTC reserve. Despite the fact that his company Tesla has sold profits from its recent Bitcoin purchases.

Elon Musk’s comments where he claims not to have sold his Bitcoin holding came in response to accusations by comedian Dave Portnoy. Following the suggestion that Tesla’s CEO had benefited from a Bitcoin pump and dump. This, through its public statements of support for the cryptocurrency.

Rejecting Portnoy’s claim, Musk stated that “Tesla sold 10% of its holdings essentially to test the liquidity of Bitcoin as an alternative to holding cash on the balance sheet.” And he added:

“I have not sold anything from my Bitcoin holding.”

No, you do not. I have not sold any of my Bitcoin. Tesla sold 10% of its holdings essentially to prove liquidity of Bitcoin as an alternative to holding cash on balance sheet. – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 26, 2021

Elon Musk has usually avoided revealing how much Bitcoin he personally owns, but his latest tweet suggests that he is reluctant to sell it. Fact that confirms in effect, what was expressed through the tweet.

More companies could adopt Bitcoin as inflation concerns show

At least 47 companies have cited the term “inflation” in their earnings reports for the first quarter of 2021.

According to a report from financial market data provider FactSet on Monday, the figure represents the largest number of companies to do so in the last decade.

In early April, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics released its “Producer Price Index” report showing a 4.2% year-on-year increase in PPI. The highest since September 2011.

While Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell goes on to argue that current inflation and consumer price index figures are only temporary. There is a counterargument that companies will move to shift the burden of higher production costs to their consumers.

Meanwhile, companies may also be looking for ways to protect their cash reserves from the devaluation of the US dollar. Following the nearly $ 6 trillion in stimulus money poured into the US economy during the course of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Eric Weinstein rates Bitcoin as potential hedge against fiat catastrophe

Eric Weinstein, Managing Director of Thiel Capital and host of the popular podcast, The Portal, urged his followers over the weekend not to get caught up in the daily fluctuations of Bitcoin.

In this regard, he seemed to feel that it was more prudent to focus on the capacity of the cryptocurrency. To protect against currency devaluation at the hands of central banks.

Bitcoin and other “solid money” assets like gold and silver could be great alternatives to the “covert actions” of central banks, Weinstein tweeted to his nearly 485,000 followers. “Finding out how we protect ourselves against central bankers fiat currency printing and devaluation remains our next encounter with the market,” he said, adding:

This is not investment advice. But it is a belief that central bankers through their covert actions are a threat to all those who have cash and its close equivalents. Search in BTC, XAU, CHF, XAG, etc ».

Don’t let short term losses in Bitcoin sour you on Bitcoin, crypto or distributed computing. Don’t let Bitcoin zealots chase you away either. Figuring out how we hedge against central bankers printing and devaluing fiat currency remains our upcoming rendezvous with the market. pic.twitter.com/EdFOslWXN6 – Eric Weinstein (@EricRWeinstein) April 25, 2021

Indonesian regulators study a tax on cryptocurrency transactions

The Indonesian Commodity Futures Trading Regulatory Agency (known as Bappebti) is studying the possibility of imposing a tax on all cryptocurrency transactions that take place on the country’s regulated exchanges.

Currently, 13 crypto exchanges are under Bappebti’s regulatory oversight. And the tax would be applied automatically by these platforms if approved, according to a Phnom Penh Post report.

“The imposition of the tax is being reviewed internally in Bappebti, and then we will coordinate with the BKF,” said Sidharta Utama, head of Bappebti. Adding that the actual tax rate has yet to be decided. The BKF refers to the Indonesian Fiscal Policy Agency.

So much so, regulatory activity in Indonesia has increased over the past six months. As the popularity of Bitcoin and the crypto market skyrocketed to new all-time highs.

Did you like the content? Share it

Related