Elon Musk chooses Ireland for his project that will revolutionize the internet

Elon Musk has chosen a remote area in the west of Ireland to install antennas for the Starlink satellite network, with which it aspires to provide Internet of high speed, constant and affordable to users anywhere in the world.

The Irish public broadcaster RTE reported this Tuesday that this “pilot project” will begin to unfold in the “next few weeks” in the MacGillycuddy Valley, located in County Kerry, where almost 30% of homes and businesses do not yet have a high-speed internet connection.

Apparently, Musk and the Kerry authorities signed a confidentiality agreement last December, but the RTE said that the first Starlink antennas will be raised about 30 kilometers from the town of Killarney, in the heart of the so-called “Black Valley”, a very popular area among American tourists.

Through the SpaceX company, Musk has already launched more than a thousand satellites for his Starlink internet network.

Its objective is to place about 1,584 satellites in Earth orbit, about 549 kilometers above the Earth., a much shorter distance than usual for these commercial devices.

The RTE also noted today that local Kerry authorities plan to address “concerns” raised among a portion of the population by the installation of “a 5G infrastructure.”

Former Kerry Councilwoman Norma Folley, now Minister of Education, stressed last year that It was necessary to analyze the impact that the “marked increase in thousands of small antennas” could have on the territory.

In fact, the Irish media recall that the French town Saint-Senier-de-Beuvron recently rejected a similar offer presented by Musk, alleging “lack of clarity” regarding this new technology.