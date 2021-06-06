Elon Musk attacks Bitcoin again with a tweet emulating a divorce

Bitcoin suffers again a correction following a new tweet from the CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, hinting at a breakout with this cryptocurrency, according to Omkar Godbole at Coindesk.

Musk tweeted a broken heart with bitcoin logo and an image showing a couple in the middle of a breakup during the Asian market.

The crypto community took it as a sign that the billionaire distanced himself, prompting a correction.

Bitcoin fell nearly 7%, hitting lows below $ 36,500 and reversing Thursday’s rally to $ 39,200. Other cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum, cardano, polkadot Y dogecoin they followed suit, suffering relatively greater losses.

“The pullback poured cold water on optimism generated by the symmetric triangle breakout confirmed on Thursday,” Godbole notes.

“The failed breakout is not a good sign,” said the CEO of Delta Exchange, Pankaj Balani. “We could see deeper losses if the recent range breaks to the downside.”

Bitcoin is currently down more than 70% from the record high of $ 64,801 reached on April 14.

Cryptocurrency fell 35%last month after Tesla removed bitcoin as a means of payment, citing environmental concerns. The move dashed hopes of widespread corporate adoption.

“Musk’s latest tweet may further amplify those fears,” says Godbole.

The data provided by Skew show that the options market has a bearish bias, with long sales operations representing 29% of the flows seen today and short buying operations representing 30%.

Investors often buy call options and put options when the market is expected to turn down.

