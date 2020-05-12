Without a doubt, 2020 has been a very crazy year for Elon Musk. With good things, like the birth of little X Æ A-12, and bad things, like his serious financial liquidity problems, which have led him to borrow and sell all his houses. Just the latter has led him to make a very bad decision, which could cost him dearly.

Yesterday we informed you that Elon Musk challenged Alameda County, California, and secretly revived the Tesla factory in Fremont in the midst of the coronavirus crisis. Tesla’s own workers leaked the information to The Verge, which immediately alerted local authorities with its report.

Now, in an email addressed to The Verge, Musk confirmed that he made the decision to reopen the Tesla factory, Violating a local order that prevented him from doing so. Not only that, Musk claimed that he takes full responsibility and said that “if someone has to be arrested, I ask that it be just me.”

This story dates back to last weekend, when Elon exploded on Twitter, criticizing Alameda County’s decision to prevent it from reactivating its Tesla factory, which had been closed since March, as not being an “essential company.” Musk tried to convince authorities that the state order to stay home, established by Governor Gavin Newsom, should not affect companies. Governor Newsom, the conciliator, had said they were preparing a new review of the case, but believed that Tesla could reopen without problems no later than May 18.

But, freaking out about not being able to open the company when he wanted to, Elon defied authority and filed a lawsuit against the county last Saturday in protest. That same day was when he secretly reactivated Tesla’s activities, sent an email to the workers announcing that they were returning to work, and gave them time to manufacture approximately 200 cars.

Musk’s email to the workers indicated that, if they were not comfortable working in the midst of the pandemic, they could be absent, but they needed to process a special permit, in which they gave up their salary.

Alameda County spoke in the last hours of yesterday, May 11, in a very lukewarm way:

“Today, May 11, we learned that the Tesla factory in Fremont had opened beyond Minimum Basic Operations. We have notified Tesla that they can only maintain Minimum Basic Operations until we have an approved plan that can be implemented in accordance with the local Public Health Order. ”

It seems that Musk will not go to jailBut this is further proof that lately he has made unfavorable decisions for the company’s image.

Musk from the beginning has been one of the voices that has minimized the global pandemic, affirming things as scandalous as that doctors are inflating coronavirus case numbers for financial reasons, sharing on their social networks false news that the vast majority of the deaths in Italy are due to causes other than COVID-19, in addition to affirming, in public and private, that the fatality of COVID-19 is equal to that of the common cold and calling those who promote social distancing fascists for affecting the interests of his company, which has had to close at a bad financial moment for Musk.

