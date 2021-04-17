Elon Musk arrives in a Tesla Cybertruck at the plant where the vehicle will be produced

The CEO of Tesla, Elon musk, was dropped by the Giga Texas factory located in Austin (USA) but not in any way. He did so by arriving at the plant with a Tesla Cybertruck, the electric vehicle prototype which was first unveiled in 2019.

In the images, which were shared by various social media users, the Tesla Cybertruck can be seen entering the Giga Texas plant, which attracted great attention from factory workers.

curiously it was Elon Musk himself who pointed out that he drove the vehicle around the production complex. “I was there, driving Cybertruck around the site where it will be built!” Musk wrote on his official Twitter account.

The Cybertruck was first unveiled in November 2019, although since then the prototype has only appeared on a few occasions. However, during this time Tesla has taken the opportunity to continue perfecting the vehicle.