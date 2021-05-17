Elon Musk announces the delay of the Gigafactory Berlin to the end of 2021

Now yes, it is official. Elon musk has visited the construction of the Gigafactory Berlin and has announced that it will be impossible to start vehicle production in July 2021. The start date is not final yet but they expect to start at the end of 2021.

Days ago German authorities assured that the construction of the factory in Tesla There was no problem after weekly inspections and there should be no additional delays. But the problems appear to be significant enough for an additional visit from the company’s CEO, which landed in Germany on Sunday.

During his announcement of the official delay of the Gigafactory Berlin, explained:

I think there could be less bureaucracy, it would be the best. There should be some process for removing some rules. Otherwise, as time passes, the rules accumulate so much that it becomes impossible to do anything.

Gigafactory Berlin

The Gigafactory Berlin: a headache for Elon Musk and Tesla

The Gigafactory Berlin It has been a headache for Tesla. But it is strategically key for the expansion of the company on the continent. The last time Elon musk was in Europe dedicated to hiring 25 people to form an engineering work team dedicated to solving the biggest problems, reporting directly to the CEO.

Building small teams that report directly to you to solve big problems is often one of Musk’s strategies when he is struggling, especially on logistics and manufacturing issues.

In theory, Elon Musk has no plans to meet with local authorities, Brandenburg’s finance minister Joerg Steinbach told Reuters. But some off-the-record meeting, behind closed doors between the manager and politicians could help accelerate the start of vehicle production at the Gigafactory Berlin.

