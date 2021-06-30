Elon Musk announces that his Starlink satellite internet could be activated in August

06/30/2021 at 9:21 AM CEST

A few days ago the inventor and businessman Elon Musk announced that next August will be activated, if all goes well, the new Starlink satellite broadband internet almost everywhere on the planet. This has been affirmed by Musk, who has only made the warning that this connectivity will not be at the poles. The statements were made in a video call at the Mobile Telephony World Congress held in Barcelona (Spain).

Among other things, the entrepreneur billionaire commented that the number of active users in this service will reach half a million because the number of clients is growing very fast. Currently this network has about 70,000 registered users, but more than 500,000 are expected by 2022. The Starlink package includes a satellite dish that costs about $ 500 and the current installation costs $ 1,300.

As for the annual subscription to this network, it is in the 100 dollars and the price will be the same for everyone. “We would like to reduce the cost of the terminal from $ 500 to $ 200 or $ 350 & rdquor; Musk stressed.