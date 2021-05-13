Elon Musk announces Tesla will stop accepting bitcoin payments

May 13, 2021

The American company Tesla will stop accepting payments in bitcoin due to concerns about the impact on climate change, the company’s CEO, Elon Musk, wrote on Twitter. The value of bitcoin fell 10% after Musk announced his decision.

Tesla had started accepting bitcoin for payments only two months ago, when it revealed in February that it had bought $ 1.5 billion worth of cryptocurrency.

“We are concerned about rapidly increasing the use of bitcoin mining and transaction fuels, especially coal, which has the worst emissions of all fuels,” Musk wrote in a text posted on Twitter.

Musk clarified however that Tesla will not sell the bitcoins it has and that it plans to use them “for transactions as soon as mining transitions to more sustainable energy.”

Bitcoin is created when high-powered computers compete with other machines to solve complex mathematical puzzles, an energy-intensive process that today often relies on electricity generated from fossil fuels, particularly coal.

At the current rate, such bitcoin “mining” consumes roughly the same amount of energy annually as the Netherlands in 2019, the latest data available from the University of Cambridge and the International Energy Agency shows.

