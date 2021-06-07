Elon Musk announces cancellation of Tesla Model S Plaid +

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, has confirmed via Twitter that cancel the Model S Plaid +, a vitaminized version of the Model S Plaid. The reason? According to Musk, the Tesla Plaid is already “very good”, so the tycoon does not see a need for a version with more autonomy.

The Tesla Model S Plaid +, remember, stood out for its great autonomy, with a maximum of 830 km. It also did so for its power, which exceeded 1,000 hp thanks to the three electric motors. These features made it Tesla’s most powerful car – with the exception of the Roadster.

However, the Model S Plaid, an improved version of the Model S Performance, already has enough features to become the company’s most powerful electric vehicle. This promises more than 600 km of autonomy and accelerates in 2.1 seconds from 0 to 100 km / h.

“0 to 100 km / h in less than 2 seconds. The fastest production car ever made. You have to feel it to believe it,” he added minutes after posting the tweet confirming the cancellation. The Plus model, by the way, still appears on the Tesla website at a price of 149,990 euros. However, of the newer models, only the Model S Plaid can be configured.

0 to 60mph in under 2 secs. Quickest production car ever made of any kind. Has to be felt to be believed. – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 6, 2021

The Tesla Model S Plaid keeps going

The Model S Plaid, which keeps going, It will offer a considerable improvement in terms of power and autonomy compared to other versions of the Model S. It has a maximum duration of 628 km, somewhat less than the version “Great Autonomy”, but it has a power of 1,020 horses, accelerates from 0 to 100 km / h in 2.1 seconds and is capable of reaching speeds of up to 322 km per hour. They are more than enough features to satisfy the demand of users looking for an electric car, even for those who were thinking of acquiring the Plus model.

The interior redesign that the company announced earlier this year will also feature on the Plaid S. The steering wheel changes completely and adopts a new, much more sporty and minimalist shape. In addition, the central screen goes to a horizontal format, an 8-inch panel is added for the rear seats and another 12.3 ” above the steering wheel.

The Tesla Model S Plaid can now be configured on the Tesla website. It is available for 119,990 euros and the estimated delivery is scheduled for the first quarter of next year.

