Elon musk published a partial list of hospitals that will receive the fans made by Tesla, among which are two in Spain. He Burgos University Hospital and the Campaign Hospital of Ifema, in the Community of Madrid, received 20 units each to support coronavirus patients.

The Municipal Palace of Congresses of Madrid has become, for weeks, a field hospital in which dozens of beds are deployed to treat COVID-19 infected patients.

On the other hand, the Burgos University Hospital It is one of the many health centers that have suffered from the pandemic. Like the Ifema field hospital, which is expected to close in late May, the Burgos complex already details a plan to return to normal after two plants have been emptied and two others have begun to offer the same service as hit before the pandemic.

Partial list of hospitals to which Tesla sent ventilators pic.twitter.com/sfI6yuUbrM – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 16, 2020

The arrival of Tesla fans in Spain occurs at a time when the number of infected and deaths is decreasing. At Ifema they say that the service has already stabilized and that higher than income is already being produced. The hospital will eventually be dismantled, although it could be reactivated in 48 hours if necessary.

Fans caused controversy from the start

Musk, who was criticized for saying that “panic over coronavirus was silly“and for refusing to close its production plants due to the pandemic, he revealed in late March his intentions to send FDA approved fans to all the hospitals in the world where Tesla has a presence. The only requirement: that they be used immediately and not stored in a warehouse.

The theme of the fans and Elon Musk has caused controversy since the first weeks. Health officials revealed that the first kits donated by Tesla were not required, and that while they do serve to treat respiratory problems, they were not powerful enough to treat patients with COVID-19.

Subsequently, the Mayor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, said that fans made by Tesla would not arrive on time to help during the critical time of the coronavirus outbreak. Gavin Newsom, the California governor who called Elon Musk’s initiative “heroic,” confirmed today that none of the equipment promised by Tesla was delivered in state hospitals.

Musk has not commented on the California governor’s remarks. The last update on the fans was made a week ago, when he shared a video from Tesla offering details on the manufacturing process.

