Some believe that the name marks the personality and character of the person who wears it. There are even parents convinced that the name they give their children is decisive for the future of their offspring. Maybe it’s the case ofElon musk, the Tesla magnate, and the singerClaire Elise Boucher, artistically known asGrimes. The interpreter, 32, and the businessman, 48, announced the birth last Monday of their first child together.

Responsible for confirming the good news was the CEO of Tesla in a short message posted on his Twitter profile, “Mommy and baby, all good,” he posted. Musk explained that both the baby and the mother are in perfect condition and shared a photo with her newborn in her arms.

A happy news to which has added the revelation of the sex of the baby: a boy. So far everything normal, the most surprising is the supposed name chosen by the couple for their first baby in common: X Æ A-12. As it is. A name that leaves no one indifferent and surprised more than one. A good news that becomes the maternity premiere of the electronic pop singer while for the Paypal co-founder and president of Tesla Motors and the space travel company SpaceX he adds to the five children he had with his previous partner , Justine Wilson. Musk and Grimes made their relationship official in May 2018, when they appeared together at the Met Gala in New York. They had only been dating for a few months then and have always kept their relationship very discreet.

The baby appears to be in a moment of introspection for the billionaire businessman after a few days ago he announced, through a series of cryptic messages on his Twitter account, the intention of disposing of much of his possessions, including houses in California. “Give people back their freedom” and “Anger, anger against the death of the light of conscience” were some of the messianic messages published by the visionary entrepreneur, who claimed to feel “overwhelmed” by his material possessions. Musk has put up two of his California homes for sale.

In this way, Musk would be looking to raise a total of $ 39.5 million (36.2 million euros) for his properties located in Bel Air, which includes a house that previously belonged to the late actor Gene Wilder.

Last Friday, Musk posted more than a dozen tweets in an hour, including one in which he noted that he tries to sell “almost all” of his possessions, while in another he claimed that Tesla’s stock price was too high, what caused that the titles of the company fell 10% in Stock market, according to collects Bloomberg.

However, this is not the best time to sell a home in Los Angeles. Luxury chalet sales were already suffering from oversupply and weak demand before the coronavirus pandemic.

Musk bought the two homes in 2012 and 2013 for a total of $ 24 million (€ 22 million) and is now trying to sell them with the intention of “having no home” owned.

While,Tom CruiseHe is working on a film project with Elon Musk to shoot the first fictional film in outer space. The collaboration between Cruise and Musk aims to record an action tape that does not yet have the support of any film studio and that would be in a very early phase. Musk, who is usually very active on Twitter, has not commented on social media.

Musk’s space company, SpaceX, has made headlines during the coronavirus pandemic for sending a new batch of 60 satellites to Earth’s orbit from its “Starlink” project, with which it seeks to create its own high-speed internet network at a global level. global.

Tom Cruise would be finalizing the details of this tape during his break in the filming of “Mission: Impossible 7”, which was one of the first productions that had to be completely stopped when in February he was alerted to the expansion of the coronavirus in Italy and the The team was starting the recording in Venice.

.