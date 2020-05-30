May 30, 2020 | 2:12 pm

The Crew Dragon mission finally took off this Saturday, at 2:22 p.m. Mexico time, in a second attempt to take American astronauts to the International Space Station from a ship owned by a commercial aerospace company: SpaceX, by Elon Musk .

The success of this mission could end the dependence of the United States on Russian technology, since since the last flight of a space shuttle in 2011, it used Russian rockets, the Soyuz, to travel to space.

These ships are the only space vehicles to make this journey, taking off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

Routes from Florida will again be regular, with four astronauts on board.

Three Americans and a Japanese are also scheduled to travel to the ISS by the end of August. In future missions, European and Canadian partners will be invited.

AND SpaceX, Elon Musk’s will be free to organize space travel for tourists with the capsule, for a ticket that will likely cost tens of millions of dollars a square.

The mission of Elon Musk and NASA

On a 70-meter-high rocket filled with kerosene, astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley will try to take off this Saturday from launch pad number 39A, the same one used by Neil Armstrong and his Apollo crewmates more than 50 years ago. .

They are expected to arrive at the space station 19 hours later; It is located 400 kilometers above Earth, where it will probably remain docked until August.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Behnken and Hurley were quarantined for two weeks, and despite the closure, the flight remained on its feet.

The Crew Dragon is a capsule like the Apollo, but from the 21st century. Touchscreens have replaced buttons and joysticks. The interior is dominated by white with more subtle lighting.

The design of the new ship has nothing to do with the huge shuttles that operated between 1981 and 2011. Unlike those, one of which – the Challenger – exploded in 1986 after takeoff, the Crew Dragon can detach from the rocket in emergency case.

A business milestone

Space Exploration Technologies (SpaceX), was founded by Elon Musk in 2002, in California, to change the rules of the game for the aerospace industry. The company gradually earned the trust of NASA, the world’s largest space agency.

Ten years later, in 2012, it became the first private company to dock a cargo pod to the International Space Station. Two years later, NASA asked him to adapt the Dragon capsule in order to transport astronauts.

If it goes wrong, it will be my fault

Elon Musk told CBS television on Wednesday.

The space agency has paid more than $ 3 billion to SpaceX to design, build, test and operate its capsule and make six round-trip space trips.

The development experienced delays, explosions, parachute problems, but the company beat Boeing, the giant that NASA also paid to make a capsule, the Starliner, which is not yet ready.

The investment, awarded during the presidencies of George W. Bush to send cargo and Barack Obama to send astronauts into space, is considered fruitful compared to the tens of billions that previous systems developed by NASA cost.

“A monumental success”Jim Bridenstine, the NASA administrator, also said in anticipation of the failed launch, praising the creativity and perseverance of SpaceX, to which he now entrusts his most precious resource: his astronauts.

In a document dated Thursday and sent to the SEC, gendarme of the US stock market, the Californian group indicated that Musk, its executive director and co-founder, can from now on take the first tranche of a package of purchase options of Shares that are part of a tailor-made remuneration program announced in 2018.

The company’s shareholders then secured Musk 20.3 million shares of Tesla, equivalent to $ 56 billion, over a 10-year period.

However, that compensation is subject to certain conditions. Musk can only obtain the tranches in 1% increments, or 1.69 million shares, each time Tesla crosses a pre-established threshold in the stock market and reaches a certain level of income and earnings.

“As of the date of this document, one of the important stages regarding (annual) revenues of $ 20 billion and a market capitalization of $ 100 billion (over a given period) has been reached and certified by the board of directors.” the company said in the document forwarded to the SEC.

This empowers Musk, who also founded the space company. SpaceX, to claim a profit of around 1.69 million shares that it will buy at $ 350.02 each.

If he decided to sell them immediately, at the price per share at the close of Thursday of $ 805.81 on Wall Street, he would pocket $ 774.84 million.

In late April, Tesla reported earnings for the first time in a first quarter in 17 years, and said that this 2020 it could deliver more vehicles than promised, despite the prolonged closure of its California plant due to the new coronavirus pandemic.

Elon Musk, the eccentric head of electric vehicle builder Tesla, was authorized to claim an immediate first payment that could represent a profit of $ 775 million, as a result of a compensation program linked to the company’s financial performance.

The first try

Bad weather on Wednesday made Elon Musk, NASA and the rest of the world want to wait for the launch of the world’s first manned space flight. SpaceX, whose rocket will launch two astronauts to the International Space Station from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

“Unfortunately, we are not going to launch today,” the director of SpaceXMike Taylor, to NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley.

The announcement to postpone the mission came at the last minute, with the Crew Dragon capsule hatch closed and Hurley and Behnken tethered to their seats. The capsule was attached to the top of a Space X-owned Falcon 9 rocket, perhaps the most significant element of the launch, as it was the first commercial aerospace company to spearhead the operation, in coordination with NASA.

The competition to reach space

The program, in which NASA has invested more than $ 3 billion, is three years behind schedule. Boeing builds the Starliner capsule separately, with an even longer delay.

After a successful unmanned test flight last year, a Crew Dragon capsule exploded in during a ground test of the thrusters. The development of the four large capsule parachutes for the return also experienced some setbacks.

But after thousands of reviews, NASA believes it is ready to tie two of its astronauts on top of a 500-ton rocket filled with fuel.

“We never feel comfortable, because that’s when you stop asking questions,” said Kathy Lueders, the head of NASA’s commercial manned flight program. “We will be vigilant until Bob and Doug return home,” he added.

With information from . and .