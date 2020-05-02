NASA awarded contracts to Blue Origin, owned by Jeff Bezos, and SpaceX, company of Elon Musk, to build a manned spacecraft that reaches the Moon

The POT The award of three contracts to Blue Origin, owned by the richest man in the world, failed this Thursday. Jeff Bezos, to SpaceX, company of the billionaire Elon musk, and Dynetics to build the first manned spacecraft to reach the Moon since 1972.

NASA thus announced on its website the three companies that will compete to develop the spacecraft for the next lunar mission; being Blue Origin the most advanced in the project, for which it will receive 579 million dollars, followed by Dynetics, whose contract is 253 million, and SpaceX, which will earn 135 million.

Aeronautics Boeing, one of the agency’s regular contractors, also entered the competition, although this time it was not selected.

“With the awarding of these contracts, the United States advances with the necessary step to bring astronauts on the moon in 2024, including the incredible moment when we will see the first woman to set foot on the lunar surface, “said Jim Bridenstine, NASA administrator.

The initiative represents a great advance in Artemis program, with which the agency hopes to send the first woman to the Moon in 2024 and establish a sustainable human presence on the lunar surface.

NASA is thus advancing its new plan to reach the satellite of the land through the use of two ships on the same route, since as established, the Orion aircraft -in the testing phase- it would fly to lunar orbit, where the astronauts would be transferred to the apparatus built by one of the companies that today won the tender, in which they would descend to the Moon.

This represents a change in the initial idea of ​​the aerospace organization, which initially had planned an intermediate stop in a Spacial station in the lunar orbit, called Gateway.

A plan that, according to the agency, is still in progress for the long term.

Despite all this, for NASA to reach the Moon before 2024, Congress must give the go-ahead to budget who has presented the White House to finance the program, which amounts to $ 35 billion.

With information from EFE