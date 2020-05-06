The celebrity world has gifted many pretty quirky names over the years. Impossible not to mention North, the daughter of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. Over there we find the daughter of Uma Thurman Rosalind Arusha Arkadina Altalune Florence, and to the children of British chef Jamie Oliver: Poppy Honey Rosie, Daisy Boo Pamela and Petal Blossom Rainbow…

Quite strange everyone, we have to admit it. But Elon Musk and Grimes just buried all these names in a range of strangeness …

Today (May 5) we woke up with the news that the billionaire Elon Musk and singer and producer Grimes just had their first cute boy as a couple. They are both well and the internet celebrated this good news with a thread on twitter to know all the details of their baby. From how it looks, a photo of Elon carrying it, his gender and his name … This last detail being a revelation.

In this Twitter thread, Elon revealed that his son’s name is X Æ A-12 (yes, my cat did not cross the keyboard). For obvious reasons, this left the internet open-mouthed.

There are those who loved it, there are others who did not … But we all step on the same ground when we ask the questions: How is it pronounced and what does it mean?

To continue, it is important to clarify that when we talk about Elon Musk and Grimes, things are never 100% clear, and they are all speculations made by fans of both. With this on the table, let’s enter the name X Æ A-12.

How do you pronounce?

Not all the songs you learned from Eminem could train you for this moment. Let’s start with this (Æ) unusual symbol appearing in its name.

Æ or æ is a ligature of the letters a and e and is pronounced ash. This letter is used in the Latin and French alphabet. In modern Spanish, this ligature is no longer used. It really only appears in words taken directly from Latin as in curriculum vitæ – that mere that you never update.

In other alphabets such as Danish, Icelandic and Norwegian, æ itself is a separate letter and is widely used. So until now the name remains as X Ash A-12 (Exashadoce?).

And what does it mean?

This is just where speculation begins. Fans of the CEO of Space X and the renowned producer have started to release their interesting theories that give meaning to this rarity of name.

In addition to having a strong relationship with the Scandinavian alphabet, it is also believed to have something to do with an American espionage project. But let’s start with the X. Reddit users noted that Elon Musk has had an internet page for an online bank called x.com since 99.

As for A-12, it is said that it can refer to another Musk project: the A-12 OXCART, which refers to an American spy plane from the 60s. As a data, in the A-12 codes, the design of the aircraft was known as “Archangel”.

These are only theories, but what is a fact is that with this name Elon Musk he ventured the greatest Elon Musk of his entire life …