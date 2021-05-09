Elon Musk and Grimes’ Relationship Timeline

This is Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX, CEO of Tesla, and casual billionaire.

From the looks of this picture, he’s just happy to be here!

Justin SullivanGetty Images

And this is Grimes, singer who makes what The Wall Street Journal once described as “the kind of music you imagine a group of vampires would listen to.”

Instagram

They’re basically the Romeo and Juliet of our time — YEAH, I SAID IT — and if you have a lot of questions (examples include: why /how/ what), everyone else appears to be right there with you.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

But to really understand why Elon and Grimes are such a good-if-unlikely pair (and see cute new pics of their baby son, whom they named … X Æ A-12 Musk), you gotta go back. Back to the beginning.

Circa April 2018

Elon and Grimes meet via Twitter thanks to making the same nerdy joke about artificial intelligence and Rococo. I can’t even begin to understand or explain what it means, but it goes without saying that this is how all great romances start.

“Elon was researching the idea of ​​joking about Rococo Basilisk, and when he saw Grimes had already joked about it, he reached out to her,” a source later told Page Six. “Grimes said this was the first time in three years that anyone understood the joke. They were both poking fun at AI. “

Cool-cool-cool, I totally relate to this.

May 7, 2018

Page Six reports the couple has been “quietly dating,” and that same day, they casually show up together at the 2018 Met Gala. Right before they make their public debut, Elon drops their inside joke on Twitter:

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Jason KempinGetty Images

July 22, 2018

Grimes shows up to Elon’s 2018 Space X Hyperloop Pod Competition (gonna just pretend like I know what that is), and they look cute!

ROBYN BECKGetty Images

August 20, 2018

Grimes and Elon unfollow each other on Instagram, and everyone assumes they’ve broken up. BUT THEN!

October 2018

Elon re-follows Grimes, so … guess they’re back together?

March 20, 2019

Grimes chats about dating Elon to The Wall Street Journal, saying she was “simply unprepared” for all the public scrutiny that came with their relationship:

“I just thought I could keep going along in my funny little way, and then you casually respond to someone in a tweet and it’s on Fox News, and you’re like, ‘Ugh,’ you know? That was a very disturbing moment. “

January 8, 2020

Grimes hits Instagram and reveals she’s pregnant. Literally no one, nowhere, is okay.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

You want intel on Grimes and Elon’s’ ship. So do we! Let’s overanalyze this together.

March 5, 2020

Grimes is on the cover of Rolling Stone in all her pregnant glory and confirms that Elon Musk is indeed the father of her child.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

March 28, 2020

Plot twist: Elon unfollows Grimes on Twitter AGAIN, prompting another wave of breakup speculation:

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

But then he follows her a few days later:

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

May 5, 2020

Grimes and Elon welcome a baby boy named… X Æ A-12 Musk. Yes, really.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

May 18, 2020

Grimes’s mother, Sandy Garossino, drags Elon for spewing right-wing garbage on Twitter because he literally tells his followers to “take the red pill.”

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

In response to Elon’s tweet, she writes, “If your partner went through a challenging pregnancy and childbirth in the last two weeks… and you were over 16 years old, would you be blaring MRA bullshit on Twitter right now?” Yikes.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

And to make things even more interesting, Grimes Likes her mom’s tweets (before un-Liking them so things don’t look sus).

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

May 25, 2020

As mind-blowing as Grimes and Elon’s name choice for their baby is, the state of California (I’m just as confused as you are) actually steps in and tells these parents that naming their baby X Æ A-12 is pretty much illegal . So what do they change it to? * drumroll * X Æ A-Xii. Well, at least that’s what Grimes confirmed in the comments of this Insta:

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

July 24, 2020

Elon has another case of Twitter fingers — this time, he’s saying that a second COVID-19-related stimulus check is a dumb idea and using a person’s chosen pronouns sucks. Can’t make this up, y’all:

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Grimes thankfully tries stepping in so Elon can hear a voice of reason, saying, “I love you but please turn off ur phone or give me a [c]there. I cannot support hate. Please stop this. I know this isn’t your heart. ” She then deletes the tweet.

Apparently, they no longer follow each other on Twitter. ¯ _ (ツ) _ / ¯

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

July 25, 2020

Elon and Grimes’s joint feature with the New York Times goes live, and Elon basically says he’s not doing much in the early stages of their baby’s life. * sigh *

“Well, babies are just eating and pooping machines, you know?” he says. “Right now, there’s not much I can do. Grimes has a much bigger role than me right now. When the kid gets older, there will be more of a role for me. “

January 29, 2021

Grimes shares bb pics of little X Æ A-12 Musk with a “Viking-inspired” haircut, and they look way more… dare I say regular?… Than you’d expect.

Grimes instagram

Grimes instagram

Grimes instagram

May 8, 2021

Elon Musk is * checks notes * hosting Saturday Night Live tonight, and his girlfriend Grimes is planning to flex her satirical skills right along with him.

“Wow my auto dictation was on while I was talking to friend trying to write this post, so this is what my phone thinks I said” SNL but I think the toilet and Ethereum are not jumping to buy its not a long-term thing like it might be a couple like a year or something before they get bigger butt I would do it I don’t know which one yeah I think a pretty good bet ”” she wrote on Instagram. “Tune into SNL tonight to watch me try acting!”

Aaaand, um, yeah. That’s where we are now. Thanks for coming with me on this short and strange journey, fellow bored internet friends.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Mehera Bonner Mehera Bonner is a news writer who focuses on celebrities and royals.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io