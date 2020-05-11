“data-reactid =” 25 “> The initial of the name, X, represents the” unknown variable “and the letter ligature Æ is an elven spelling transcription of ‘Ai’, a word meaning love and / or artificial intelligence. Code A-12 is a tribute to a reconnaissance aircraft built by the CIA in the 1960s, which is one of the couple’s favorite ships because it does not include weapons and, curiously, was nicknamed by its designers ‘Archangel’, who It also turns out to be the title of one of Grimes’ favorite songs.

After announcing the meaning of the combination of letters and numbers, it still took a couple of days for Musk to dare to clarify the mystery of how it is pronounced: as he clarified last Thursday in the Conversation he had with the presenter of the podcast 'The Joe Rogan Experience', the idea had been from Grimes and in reality the boy's name reads "Equis Ash".

"It is the letter 'x', only x, and the 'Æ' is pronounced Ash ", revealed the businessman.

"It's just Equis, like the letter 'x', and then A.I. The same as if you pronounced the letter 'a' and then the 'i'," he noted.