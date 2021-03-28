Elon Musk and Beeple comment on SNL’s latest NFT segment

Compartir

The latest “crypto trend” has been parodied by the Saturday Night Live comedy show, Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT). In a segment explaining these tokens, United States Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen, played by Kate McKinnon, and Eminem, parodied by Pete Davidson, come together to answer the question everyone seems to be asking: what are NFTs?

Lasting nearly 2 minutes, the segment uses a cover of the popular rap song, “Without Me,” performed by Davidson’s character. Throughout the song, various characters explain the characteristics of the NFTs and emphasize at what price some of these digital works have been sold.

At the moment, SNL’s post on Twitter has almost 900,000 views and 17,800 likes. In total, the segment has been shared by more than 6,000 users and has received comments from various personalities inside and outside the crypto space. Some believe that the market may have “overshot.”

The popularity of NFTs, a superior signal?

Very active on this platform, Tesla CEO Elon Musk was quick to respond, along with one of those responsible for starting the “NFT craze”, Mike “beeple” Winkelmann. This artist was the first to participate in an auction of one of his works with Christie’s and managed to sell it for $ 69 million, which he received in ETH. The news of the event has been replicated incessantly in the traditional media.

NERDS. 😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/CCBghv7DsY – beeple (@beeple) March 28, 2021

However, NFT investor and collector Aftab Hossain stated on Twitter that NFT’s entry into the mainstream does not necessarily point to a future depression in the cryptocurrency market. Through his Twitter account, Hossain stated:

Remember that not all adoption signs are a superior sign. Recalibrate your ‘top detector’ for a world where crypto is increasingly * used * by the mainstream and #NFTs as a use case (once issued) don’t trust ICO project teams to create applications, etc. They only exist as assets

By making a distinction between “speculative trends” and the potential of the technology behind NFTs, the investor did not rule out that some projects based on NFTs could lose value. Despite that, Hossain believes that NFTs are part of a technology capable of providing value and utility to the crypto ecosystem. The investor added:

(as we saw with ICO 2017 hopes and hardly any useful app at the time) so far, the usefulness of NFTs is not being a large quantity game, especially when it comes to art, but L2 like Immutable X will allow a quantity much older. which will be especially useful for creating items / economies in the game

Ethereum is trading at $ 1,707 with 1.1% gains on the 24-hour chart. After a week of losses (-6.0%), ETH seems to be showing signs of recovery.

ETH regaining support on the 24-hour chart. Source: ETHUSD Tradingview