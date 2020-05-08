Elon musk He speaks, many of his phrases are used for deep discussions. Man is a provocateur and that makes his concepts for example on Artificial Intelligence take the imagination to unsuspected places. “Data-reactid =” 12 “> Every time Elon Musk speaks, many of his phrases are used for deep debates. Man is a provocateur and that makes his concepts for example on Artificial Intelligence take the imagination to unsuspected places.

In an interview with podcaster and comedian Joe Rogan, the CEO of Tesla again referred to his Neuralink project, which aims to install neural links in human brains.

Musk slipped that such technology could soon be working. “We are not testing people yet, but I think it won’t be long. I think we will be able to implant a neural link in less than a year in a person, ”he said.

Elon Musk ruled out that these therapies to install foreign bodies in the brain may have implications, since “people put on heart monitors and things for epileptic seizures, deep brain simulation, artificial hips and knees that kind of thing,” he said, noting that “It is well known what causes rejection or not.”

One of the things that the CEO of SpaceX believes they could help treat is a disease as damn as Alzheimer’s and stressed that this would be like “kicking a television” to compose it. “It’s like a bunch of circuits and those circuits are broken,” Musk explained to discuss how he intends to do “brain repairs.”

That would take us closer to robots, said the businessman. “We are already a cyborg to some degree,” Musk told Rogan. “You have your phone, you have your laptop … If you are missing your phone, it feels like lost limb syndrome.”

Elon Musk and the coronavirus test

Another thing Elon Musk addressed in the interview is how the coronavirus is becoming a testing laboratory in the world for future pandemics.

“At some point, there will probably be a pandemic with a high death rate, something that is killing many 20-year-olds, let’s say. This is like a practice for something that in the future could have a really high mortality rate, “he said.

Musk says that people will come out of the pandemic with healthier habits, such as more hand washing and wearing masks, which he sees as a silver lining.

