The recruitment of minors has been a historical practice of the Colombian conflict, but during the pandemic the figures have skyrocketed, surpassing and doubling the total number of cases from last year.

The coronavirus pandemic has represented for Colombia not only a battle to avoid infections and deaths but to control the criminal activities of the different illegal armed groups that operate in the country and that have taken advantage of the crisis to strengthen themselves.

One of the effects of confinement on the activity of these armed groups is the dramatic increase in the figures for the recruitment of minors, which has grown 52% in 2020 so far compared to the total number of recruitment cases registered in 2019 (67) by Coalition against linking girls, boys and young people to the armed conflict in Colombia (COALICO).

The scenario is serious and the surge in recruitment events has occurred clearly during the national quarantine months, totaling 128 cases during the first five months of the year., 30 of these occurred only in the month of April, when Colombia was almost in general confinement.

Although the recruitment of minors is a long-standing problem in the context of the Colombian armed conflict as it is a recurring practice of the armed organizations that have historically proliferated in the country –the 2019 figures already represented a 35% increase over the previous year– the problem seems to be growing due to the void that in many territories the armed groups are occupying in the face of the passivity of the Government that is focusing on addressing the pandemic.

Faced with this situation, the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation filed a complaint with the Prosecutor General’s Office so that the cases of forced recruitment that were occurring in the country could be thoroughly investigated. Affirms the Public Ministry, headed by the attorney Fernando Carrillo, that at least eight illegal armed groups are using minors not only as soldiers to fatten their ranks, but also for sexual exploitation.

The Attorney General affirms that Since the pandemic was unleashed, more than 12 events have occurred in which these armed groups have used children and adolescents to commit homicides and other acts of terrorism.. The actions of these armed groups have also victimized thousands of minors in the country, who have been tortured and displaced along with their families.

Among the armed groups identified as the perpetrators of the recruitment are the ELN, and the FARC dissent as top recruiters. This corresponds to the growth of both armed structures during the last year, on the one hand, the ELN trying to establish a corridor throughout half of Colombia to transport cocaine and on the other the different FARC dissident groups that have doubled their men-at-arms in 12 months and that they fight confrontations between them for the control of the territory.

Other recruiting groups would be the Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces of Colombia -or the Gulf Clan- the Caparrapos, Los Rastrojos, the Urabeños, the Black Eagles, ‘Los Paisas’, the E-40 group.

The Farc have been the armed group that historically has incurred the most in the recruitment of minors. Currently the dissident and residual structures of this extinct guerrilla continue to perpetrate it.

According to the Organization of American States (OAS), which has also warned of the shooting of minors recruited in Colombia, these armed groups, especially the guerrillas, they would not only be using Colombian minors but also Venezuelans and Ecuadorians, who are especially vulnerable in the border area.

Regarding Venezuelan minors, he highlights that « They are perceived by the illegal armed groups as a population group that offers comparative advantages, since they are considered low-cost labor compared to the Colombian population. »

The roles that boys and girls play within these organizations have also been defined by the OAS; while the former are directly linked to surveillance activities, extortion charges, transportation or any other military type (such as commenting on homicides and kidnappings), the latter are used for recruitment activities of other minors, at the same time that they are exploited and sexually assaulted.

Recruitment methods

For the expert in conflict Luis Fernando Trejos, there are several reasons that could explain this increase in the recruitment of minors, but in the context of the pandemic, two stand out.: the closure of schools and the decrease in military actions by the State.

About the first, he says that the measures adopted by the Government to curb the infections caused by Covid-19, especially the suspension of face-to-face classes, have had a particular impact on rural populations since « This makes children more likely to interact with members of illegal armed groups. »

But this cannot be seen as an isolated issue, but intersects with the second cause that stands out, the decrease in military actions. Trejos affirms that in various departments of the country -such as the Atlantic and the Amazon- the Army is being used with « police roles », such as reinforcing curfews and other isolation measures decreed by mayors and governors.

Forced displacement is one of the consequences of the threat to minors that exists in many Colombian territories.

« This could have allowed the illegal armed groups to have more freedom in the territories they control, and that freedom has translated into a greater presence in the communities, which leads to possibilities of expanding recruitment, especially among minors. », explains the expert.

Between the recruiting methods that have emerged during the pandemic are the use of social networks, especially WhatsApp, and the deception of organizing clandestine parties to attract minors and link them to criminal groups.

Cases like these have been documented, for example, in Tibú, Norte de Santander, an area bordering Venezuela. Another way to seduce young people is by offering them borrowed money to link them to their ranks, or the promise of good wages if they become members.

These situations are reproduced in other parts of the country, with particular dynamics depending on the armed group with the greatest presence.

In Norte de Santander, Antioquia, Guaviare, Meta, Cauca, Putumayo and the Pacific coast of Narino, the dissident groups of the FARC are the main recruiters. The EPL is the main threat in Catatumbo, and the « Clan del Golfo » and « Los Caparrapos » are the same in the region of Bajo Cauca, Chocó and Nariño.

The ELN, which is increasingly national in scope, stands out as the largest recruiter of minors according to the figures of children and adolescents rescued by the Colombian Institute of Family Welfare (ICBF) that at the court of May 31 reported that of the 220 minors in their custody 43% had been part of this guerrilla.

Rescues in the midst of the pandemic

At the beginning of June, the case of rescue of two underage girls, 12 and 14 years old respectively, who were stalked by armed structures operating in Puerto Santander, a rural area of ​​Amanozas.

The complaints of their relatives and the timely intervention of the authorities managed to locate the minors and transfer them to Florencia (Caquetá) so that they were attended by the ICBF and their rights were restored.

Two girls, ages 12 and 14, in Amazonas who were threatened by forced recruitment were rescued by the Army in early June.

Other similar cases have been presented throughout the year, such as the rescue on May 18 of five minors who had already been admitted to the ranks of the ELN.

This recruitment had been perpetrated by the Guamoco Resistance Front of this guerrilla and in the rescue operation, the capture of alias Jordan or Gato, head of the urban support network in charge of recruiting the ELN in El Bagre, municipality of Antioquia, was found.. He allegedly used threats against the families of the minors to lead them to join the guerrillas., the men were going to integrate the armed structure while the women were going to hand them over to the leaders of the front, presumably to be sexually exploited.

These two cases set off the alarms of the authorities and produced the aforementioned reaction of the Attorney General, but they are not the only ones nor are they isolated.

According to the ICBF and the Public Force, in the last 18 years in the country more than 14 thousand minors have been recruited, counting demobilized people who reached the age of majority by joining the ranks of an armed group.

The ICBF highlights that between August 7, 2002 and February 10 of this year, before the national coronavirus quarantine began, 5,503 minors had been demobilized from illegal armed groups. The majority, 3,199 is 58% were recruited by the FARC, another 20% equivalent to 1,103 cases were held by the ELN; while the former United Self-Defense Forces of Colombia recruited 809 and the residual groups after demobilization of these 153.

Five minors were rescued in El Bagre (Antioquia) after being forcibly recruited by the ELN in May.

On the other hand, those who reached the age of majority within the ranks of the armed groups were about 8,794 people. Again, the FARC with 6,443 cases (73%) were the main recruiting group, followed by the ELN with 1-404 (16%) and the AUC with 777 (8.8%).

It should be noted that these figures correspond to detached minors who, after passing through the guerrillas, were cared for by the ICBF, so Although they offer a historical overview of what has been the recruitment of minors in Colombia, the reality photograph is much more serious.

The problem is further complicated because the causes that explain the recruitment of minors are not only reduced to forced recruitmentThey are much deeper and respond to social, ideological and economic factors.

According to the Office of the High Commissioner for Peace “desire for power” is one of the main reasons why a minor agrees to join an armed group, and is present in at least 41% of cases.

Other factors are poverty (28% of cases), family or ideological affinity (23% of cases), and the level of education or lack of it (6% of cases).

There are also aggravating factors, such as the historical presence of armed groups, which makes 65% more likely to be recruited to a minor from these communities; or the illegal economy zones, which increases the probability of recruitment by 10%.

Confinement also poses another problem, preventing the mobility of organizations and support networks that work with minors in vulnerable communities. and that they serve in many cases as a barrier to prevent recruitment or as a channel for collecting complaints to bring them to the attention of the authorities. Where you look at the picture is discouraging.

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC

Seven Colombian soldiers admitted to raping a 13-year-old indigenous girl

Concern in Colombia: FARC dissent doubled its armed members in the last year

The ELN expansion plan for drug trafficking and illegal mining that would divide Colombia in half