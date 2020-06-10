Bugs Bunny and Elmer in an old chapter of ‘Looney Tunes’. / Cordon Press

There is no way to hunt down Bugs Bunny. It always slips out of the hands of its pursuers based on ingenuity and provocations. And now, in his new life on HBO Max, it will be even more complicated. Warner’s new streaming platform, which is currently only accessible in the US, has filled its chest of content with its own offerings from series, movies, documentaries and cartoons. One of its star offerings is the recovery of the Looney Tunes, which achieved great popularity since the fifties of the last century with the rise of television with characters such as Bugs Bunny, Lucas Duck, Porky, Sam, Tweety, Silvestre, Speedy Gonzales , the Coyote, the Roadrunner, the Martian Marvin or Grumpy Elmer. But these cartoons, famous for their chases, blows and physical gags, will have new installments according to more moderate, white and correct times: without firearms.

One of the most iconic images in these drawings is that of the hunter Elmer behind the Bugs rabbit with a shotgun, which usually shoots left and right, or that of Yosemite Sam in the purest western gunfighter style after the Lucas duck. In the new version of Looney Tunes, that weapon has been replaced by other elements, such as a scythe. “We are not going to make firearms. But it does comic violence ”, explained in The New York Times Peter Browngardt, producer of the new series.

This measure is far from the bleaching that Disney has done in some of its products. In Looney Tunes the persecutions and gags inspired by the old vaudeville works and the silent films will continue, and many of them will continue to have other classic violent elements of this type of drawings, such as the famous dynamite sticks ACME or the anvils, pianos and safes that fall from great heights on top of the characters. “Some shorts go a little too far, so we still put them out in a different format, like an Adult Swim offer. [canal de Warner dedicado a la animación para adultos]Browngardt confirmed.

The Looney Tunes have been adapting according to the times. It is not the first time that items that are out of date or considered inappropriate are lost along the way. Already in the 1970s many of the shorts were traced to eliminate racial stereotypes (in the 1940s the villains were often German, Japanese or Italian), erotic innuendoes or the appearance of alcohol or tobacco.

A group of eleven short films from the early Looney Tunes of the 1930s and 1940s were withdrawn in 1968 due to the large number of negative racial references they had. They disappeared and became an object of worship. In 2011 Warner announced that he was going to edit them on video and DVD, something that never happened. Yes, the appearances of the Speedy Gonzales mouse have remained, although they were about to disappear entirely. In 1999, the Warner Cartoon Network chain withdrew them because of the way the character stereotyped Mexicans, but the Latino community considered him a cultural icon and the chain ended up recovering the episodes in which he appeared.