Elmer Grumpy gets his guns back in the second season of Looney Tunes Cartoons – Tomatazos

Violence in the world has always been present, and in each era it has been sought to blame some entertainment medium such as video games, tapes or television programs. This has led to the censorship of several of the aforementioned, the most recent victims who generated a lot of noise among the fans were the characters of the Looney tunes. A rejuvenated version of the popular cartoon was released on HBO Max last year, but this would bring major changes.

Keep reading: Warner may be planning a Space Jam cinematic universe

The most notable was the fact that they decided to eliminate the weapons, supposedly not to incite young spectators to use them, something that perhaps would work better if only in the United States they had better regulation regarding the acquisition of firearms. fire. All the first season, both Elmer Gruñón and Sam did not have that element that characterized them so much and replaced them with tools that did not make any sense.

In the specific case of Elmer, being a hunter, his shotgun turns out to be part of his essence, so there was no justification that instead of using one of these he took out an ax or a scythe. On the other hand, although the character had in his hands either a pistol or a shotgun, it did not mean that the children would go out to look for one, it was only part of the constant chase between Bugs Bunny and the hunter, who despite having everything what was necessary to hunt the famous rabbit, he could not do it.

Continue with: Space Jam 2 is criticized for including reference to A Clockwork Orange and not Pepe Le Pew

A year after this unjustifiable decision, the producers decided to return his belongings to Elmer, and in this second season he did not hesitate to use it to pursue his eternal enemy so that in the end the bullet he fires takes his hat and suitcases, presenting his resignation after be clear that it will never catch up with Bugs. The scene was shared on Twitter by the executive producer of the series Pete browngardt (@peebgardt).

[Lo] new [de] Looney Tunes available today! Now with weapons!

New Looney Tunes Cartoons out today! Now with guns! https://t.co/YG2dJU1AaT – Pete Browngardt (@peebgardt) July 8, 2021

The answers were immediate, although some appreciated that something that identified this animated comedy was retaken, there were those who commented that they had not generated any kind of controversy that they took away the shotgun and it seemed stupid that others complained about the simple made to remove the weapon. On the other hand, this decision has filled with hope the fans of the cartoon who remain concerned about the controversy of Pepe Le Pew who was eliminated from Space Jam: A New Legacy.

It may interest you: Space Jam: A New Legacy: Speedy Gonzales Voice Actor Mocks Cancellation Culture

Despite Terence nance, the first director of the film, had included the character, his replacement Malcolm D. Lee decided to eliminate him completely for allegedly inciting violence and harassment. This generated a lot of controversy, especially when they managed to see the protagonists of A Clockwork Orange – 89% in the trailer of the film, being that these characters acted with all the intention of being the kings of ultraviolence, while Pepe Le Pew was only an eternal lover.

It is true that it is impossible to include the character again with its premiere so close, but the fact that it has reconsidered Elmer Grumpy would mean that at some point they could rescue the romantic skunk. Even the daughter of the character’s creator, Chuck Jones, assured that her father only intended to do comedy, and took the opportunity to make a proposal for Pepe to remain present but now seek to prove that he is worthy of getting a job even if they always reject him.