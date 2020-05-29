Chase Elliott broke Kyle Busch’s seven-win streak in Truck Series truck races on Tuesday and collected a $ 100,000 assistance against coronavirus actions offered to whoever defeated the most successful driver in this category of NASCAR on the Charlotte track. Motor Speedway.

Kevin Harvick had announced before the competition that he would donate $ 50,000 in aid against COVID-19 to any full-time Cup driver who crossed the finish line before Busch. Marcus Lemonis, CEO of Gander RV & Outdoors, which sponsors the Truck Series, matched Harvick’s offer and the total for pandemic actions rose to $ 100,000.

Elliott poured some salt on the wound at the end of the race when he celebrated his success with a Busch-style caravan.

“Let’s hope no one resents this,” said Elliott, who claimed victory six days after Busch spoiled his performance in the Series Cup race, the top car category, held in Darlington.

Also, the result came two days after an expensive decision to go for maintenance at the end of the Coca-Cola 600 competition that opened the door for Brad Keselowski to win.

“It doesn’t make up for Sunday but it was a good night, and doing something positive for the coronavirus relief efforts,” Elliott said.

Busch seemed upset after the race and his interview was not broadcast on television.

“I gave an interview,” Busch said on Twitter. “They did not transmit it. That’s it”.

The Truck Series truck race was the first since February 21 when Busch clinched the win in Las Vegas.

Elliott, John Hunter Nemechek and Brennan Poole were the three drivers competing full-time in the Cup and who were eligible to collect attendance of $ 100,000.

Zane Smith finished third and Brett Moffitt fourth. It was the first time that a Truck Series race had been held on Tuesday night.

Busch has won 57 truck races before Tuesday, the highest number of any driver in history, and seemed to emerge as a favorite again.