Elliot Page, the first transgender man to make the cover of Time magazine – News, Sports, Gossip, Columns

Elliot page starred on the cover of the magazine Time, after announcing in December of last year that he is a person transgender and will stop being Ellen page.

In the magazine, the actor spoke for the first time about his gender transition process, as well as how difficult it was for him to interpret female characters at the cinema.

Elliot accepted that a few months ago, when he presented himself to society as a transgender person, he expected to receive “a lot of support and love, but also a lot of hate and transphobia.”

“This feeling of true excitement and deep gratitude for having reached this point in my life is mixed with a lot of fear and anxiety,” said the 34-year-old actor.

Despite the great progress, Page mentions that understanding and recognizing his identity is still a work in progress, especially since public opinion is always on him as a celebrity.

“Extremely influential people are spreading these myths and damaging rhetoric; every day you see our existence being debated … Transgender people are very real,” he told Time magazine.

Life after “Juno”

Elliot Page gained massive popularity after starring in the film “Juno,” an independent production that, thanks to his performance, was nominated for Oscars, Golden Globes and BAFTAs. Despite the great success, the actor confessed that he never felt himself.

“I never recognized myself. For a long time I couldn’t even look at a photo of myself,” he said.

After the success of “X-Men: The Final Battle and The Origin”, a film in which Elliot participated, the actor explained that he thought about leaving acting, as he began to have panic attacks and episodes of depression and anxiety.

“How to explain to people that even though I was an actor, putting on a shirt cut out for a woman would make me feel very bad … I was finally able to accept being transgender and allow myself to become completely who I am,” she said.

Since childhood

Although Elliot Page declared himself transgender just a few months ago, the famous young man shared for the publication that since childhood he “felt like a child.” He said that at the age of nine his mother allowed him to cut his hair.

“I felt like a child; I wanted to be a child,” said the actor while mentioning that during his childhood he already perceived himself as a man, although other people saw him as a woman; However, after the haircut, strangers to him perceived it the way he saw himself, and it felt both “correct and exciting.”

