Elliot Page shows off how her body looks after removing her breasts

Elliot page has won accolades for posing bare-chested for the first time since she came out as transgender last December and only two months after revealing that she had undergone surgery to remove her breasts.

In a bathing suit, the actor, formerly known as Ellen, managed to impact his more than 5 million followers on Instagram for proudly showing off this obvious physical change, even with the operation scars slightly visible.

“The first trans swimsuit”Elliot wrote to accompany his image.

Upper surgery, medically known as mastectomy subcutaneous, it is a surgical procedure that consists of removing breast tissue and it should be mentioned that not all trans men choose to undergo this intervention, that is why both fans and celebrities did not hesitate to comment positively on this post.

Among the comments he received, he highlighted that of the singer Miley Cyrus, Justin cornwell, stage partner on ‘The Umbrella Academy’, and many fans who thank him for being so open about his transition.

“Thank you for being a role model and inspiration for my 13-year-old transgender son,” one user left in one of the reactions.

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey last month, Page, 34, described his transition as something “liberating” And through tears he expressed his joy at finally being comfortable in his own body, something that he undoubtedly transmitted in this photograph that has already gained more than 2 million likes in so few hours.