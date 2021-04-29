Elliot Page says he’s comfortable in his body and more celebrity news

Actor Elliot Page reveals on a show with Oprah that he feels happy with the life he currently leads, as well as that he feels more comfortable and happy with his body. Page identifies as transgender. On the other hand, Willow Smith, daughter of the famous actors Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, generates headlines in various media after reporting that she bets on polyamory when it comes to romantic relationships. On the other hand, Prince Wiiliam and Catherine celebrate 10 years of marriage. To commemorate such an important date, the British couple shared two unpublished photographs where the couple looks united and in a happy marriage.