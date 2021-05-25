Elliot Page posts his first shirtless photo after removing his bust

It was in December of last year when Elliot page He detailed that he now uses the pronoun “He” to describe himself as transgender and not binary. This after declaring herself a lesbian in 2014 during a speech at the “Time to Thrive” conference of the Human Rights Campaign in Las Vegas.

Elliot Page (Instagram / Elliot Page)

At that time, the actor reflected on discrimination against trans people.

“I am extremely grateful to the incredible people who have supported me throughout this journey. I can’t express how extraordinarily good I feel after pursuing my authentic self and finally loving who I am. Many in the trans community have inspired me infinitely. Thank you for your courage, your generosity, and your relentless work to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will offer all the support I can and will continue to fight for a more loving and equal society, ”he said.

On the professional side, Elliot Page will continue to play Vanya Hargreeves in the third season of The Umbrella Academy, which was renewed in November 2020.