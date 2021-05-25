Elliot Page celebrates her transition with first photo in a swimsuit – Tomatazos

The world continues to celebrate Elliot Page’s life with words of support and affection. Just a few hours ago, the 34-year-old actor shared a stunning photograph in which he can be seen wearing a bathing suit; Page She proudly displays her body after one of the gender affirming surgeries she underwent and fans are delighted. The big smile on his face is proof enough to prove that Elliot is really happy with his identity. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

Elliot page is famous in the Hollywood industry for movies like Juno: Grow Up, Run and Trip – 94%, My Days of Mercy – 100%, Into the Forest – 77%, Window Horses – 100%, X-Men: Days of Future Past – 91%, The East – 74%, The Origin – 86% and The Stone Angel – 41%. His long career in the entertainment industry has given him a position of honor and millions of people are very aware of his movements on social networks. In his most recent post on Instagram we can see him showing off his abs as he steps out of the pool. In the description put some words in reference to his first swimsuit as a trans man and use the hashtags #TransJoy (trans joy) and #TransIsBeautiful (being trans is beautiful).

On December 1, 2020, Elliot page announced to the world his transgender identity, as well as his pronouns he / elle: “I am surrounded by gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me on this journey. […] I love being trans. I love being queer. The closer I get to myself and accept who I am, the more I dream and the more my heart grows. ” Declaration of Elliot It was received with joy on social networks and love has not stopped appearing in absolutely all its official profiles. It is clear that the actor has a large and affectionate fan base, in addition, he has become a great inspiration to the rest of the LGBT community in the fight to make a better world.

The next big project from Ellen page is the third season of The Umbrella Academy – 93% Netflix, the superhero series that has become a resounding success on the platform. Page She will return as Vanya Hargreaves, Sir Reginald’s most powerful daughter; Vanya is capable of using sound waves as destructive forces, reaching an impact down to planetary levels. Fans are eager to see the return of the characters to the small screen in an adventure that will surely demand the best of each one.

Transgender representation on the big and small screen continues to advance steadily. The film and television industry increasingly provides opportunities for trans identities to tell their stories and share their vision with the world. The existence of a prominent figure like that of Elliot page it is critical to the successful progress of inclusion and diversity in major Hollywood productions. Among his future projects are Naya Legend of the Golden Dolphin, Robodog Y Ark: The Animated Series.

Meanwhile, the third season of The Umbrella Academy continues to take shape in Netflix studios. The recordings began a couple of months ago, a bit slow due to the strict protocols against COVID-19, but they are progressing towards full realization. In addition to Elliot page, in the cast we find Tom Hopper as Luther Hargreeves; David Castañeda as Diego Hargreeves; Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison Hargreeves; Robert Sheehan as Klaus Hargreeves; Aidan Gallagher as Number Five; and Justin H. Min as Ben Hargreeves. The new season still does not have a release date in the Netflix catalog.

