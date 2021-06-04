Elliot Page and Lana Wachowski, among the 10 most powerful LGBT figures in Hollywood

The LGBT community is celebrating Pride Month, and to highlight those who have brought visibility to it, Variety prepared a list of the 50 most powerful and influential personalities who have fought for their rights and that of others. Among those who appeared on the list in the middle we find actors, singers, producers and more, but Elliot Page, an actor who revealed that he is transgender in December 2020, occupies a very prominent place.

The Case of Page, known for his roles in Juno: Growing Up, Running and Stumbling – 94%, X-Men: The Final Battle – 58% and The Origin – 86%, has represented an important step for the trans community, since their openness to speak about themselves and show themselves to the world as they are, encourages others to do the same without fear of exclusion. Fortunately, on social networks he received a lot of support and that is why he has continued to share photos and give statements.

Variety says that Page “made Hollywood history as one of the most visible artists to reveal that he was transgender,” and he himself has stated that revealing his true self sparked an explosion of creativity in his life, thanks to which he is working on several Projects. In the future we will see him in the third season of The Umbrella Academy – 93%.

Another trans person on the list is Lana Wachowski, who is known for being one of the creators of the Matrix franchise – 87%, and responsible for films such as Cloud Atlas – 66%, Meteor, The Movie – 39% and The Fate of Jupiter – 26%, and the Sense8 series – 88%. Variety calls her “one of the most successful directors of all time,” and in December we will see her new installment of The Matrix, which brings back Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in their roles as Neo and Trinity respectively.

Demi Lovato is another important case, the singer announced on his social networks that he identifies as a non-binary person and that thanks to a work of healing and self-reflection he came to the conclusion that the pronouns they / them represent him better. The news was, similarly to the case of Elliot page, received with expressions of support from her fans and the community in general.

Also among the most popular celebrities on the list is Jodie Foster, known for her roles in films like Taxi Driver – 98%, The Silence of the Innocents – 94% and more recently the drama The Mauritanian – 55%. Foster is openly lesbian and married the actress and photographer Alexandra Hedison in 2014. At the most recent Golden Globe Awards (via Zoom), where he won the Best Supporting Actress award, he celebrated by kissing his wife.

Variety also includes Casey bloys, producer and current Head of Content for HBO and HBO Max, known for being behind hits like Big Little Lies – 90%, Euphoria – 76% and Watchmen – 80%, among others. Last year he was interviewed by The Hollywood Reporter and said that he will only be satisfied with inclusion in Hollywood when “all members of the LGBTQ community feel represented.”

We are in a good moment for the LGBTQ community, although still a long way from achieving an ideal representation. In Hollywood, several studios like Netflix have fully embraced progressivism and prioritized inclusion, while others like Disney take more timid steps and in some cases are accused of only queerbaiting.

Celebrities like Elliot page, Lana Wachowski, Demi lovato Y Jodie foster are just some of those who are helping to give visibility and representation in the media to the LGBTQ community, to know the rest you can see the complete list that Variety has published to celebrate this Pride Month in this link.

