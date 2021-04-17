Ellie Goulding’s Husband Caspar Shares Rare Photo of Pregnant Singer

It’s not the only perception about herself that’s changing. She said she “never thought of myself as that womanly,” explaining, “I guess I have this kind of facade — or, I tried to be this archetypal, like, pop star. None of my friends ever expected me to have kids, basically. And I understand why they wouldn’t have. “

The Grammy nominee also revealed that she tried to keep her pregnancy a secret by staying at Caspar’s country house.

“It’s one of the things I knew would be picked up on, especially in the UK,” she said of her country’s tabloid industry. “We just grew up in this culture of gossip and wanting to know everything about people. And I think generally, for the most part, people have good intentions and good hearts. But actually there is this kind of mad addiction to knowing what’s going on in people’s lives and wanting to pick faults, and certainly in the UK it’s something that needs curbing a bit. “

The couple, who married in 2019, did a pretty good job of hiding their big news. She finally announced they were expecting a baby on her own terms, during her interview with Vogue in February. At the time, she was already 30 weeks pregnant.

