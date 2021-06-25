Ellen Perez manages to win in the qualifying qualifying round against Oceane Dodin

06/25/2021

On at 17:15 CEST

The Australian player Ellen perez, number 231 of the WTA, won by 7 (7) -6 (4) and 7 (7) -6 (5) in an hour and fifty minutes to Oceane dodin, French tennis player, number 114 in the WTA, in the qualifying round of Wimbledon. Following this result, we will continue to see the player in the next round at Wimbledon.

Dodin managed to break his opponent’s serve 2 times, while Perez, for his part, also managed it 2 times. In addition, the Australian achieved 76% in the first service, 7 double faults and 65% of the service points, while the data of her rival is 67% effectiveness, 10 double faults and 63% of points obtained at service.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) there is a pre-qualification phase that tennis players with the lowest scores have to pass to participate in the official tournament. During this part of the competition, specifically, 128 players participate. In addition, it is celebrated between June 21 and July 11 on outdoor grass.