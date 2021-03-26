Ellen DeGeneres’ wife, Portia de Rossi, hospitalized

Getty Images Ellen DeGeneres’s wife was hospitalized: How is Portia de Rossi?

Last Friday, Portia de Rossi, Ellen DeGeneres’ wife, was rushed to the hospital with appendicitis. According to People, the actress needed emergency surgery and is now home and “fine,” according to a representative for De Rossi and his wife, former Idol judge Ellen DeGeneres.

A source told People: “Ellen rushed Portia to the hospital Friday night, she was in a lot of pain. It was appendicitis and he underwent surgery ”.

The source added to People that De Rossi “is now resting at home and Ellen is taking care of her. It was a scare at first, but it’s good to know. “

Rossi & DeGeneres got married in 2008

Ellen DeGeneres began dating De Rossi in 2004. When the ban on same-sex marriage was lifted, the two were finally able to marry.

When De Rossi spoke to People in February, she said of her relationship with DeGeneres: “We’ve grown together as a couple, and we really consider each other and put our relationship first… By doing that, you become so much stronger. I can’t imagine spending time with anyone but her. “

DeGeneres added: “We think the same things, we say the same things at the same time, we finish each other’s sandwiches. We are in a rhythm that is easy ”.

De Rossi has been the ‘Rock’ of DeGeneres

When de Rossi spoke to People in February, he said that when the two are apart, DeGeneres “makes the hotel put rose petals in the shape of a love heart on my bed.” She said: “Every time for the last 16 years. And it always catches me off guard. “

DeGeneres added that upon leaving, De Rossi “… will leave little notes if she goes somewhere, which is really sweet … She’s thinking.”

De Rossi added: “We have grown together as a couple, and we really consider each other and put our relationship first… By doing that, you become much more solid. I can’t imagine spending time with anyone but her… We think the same things, say the same things at the same time, we finish each other’s snacks, no, sentences. We are in a rhythm that is easy ”.

Last week, DeGeneres signed an exclusive deal with Discovery. According to Deadline, the first project in the deal is called Endangered. The outlet reported that DeGeneres will narrate and produce the documentary.

Deadline wrote: “Endangered marks the first time that DeGeneres has narrated a documentary, as well as the first commission of the Natural History Unit of the BBC Studies that does not belong to the BBC. It follows the efforts of dedicated wildlife conservationists around the world as they work to compile the latest version of the Red List, the most comprehensive record of the state of the world’s wildlife, ever created. “

In a statement, Nancy Daniels, Brand Director for Discovery and Factual, commented: “Ellen’s dedication to the environment and her love for all animals, including the most threatened creatures that call our planet home, is unmatched… welcome Ellen and her team to the Discovery family as she brings her humor, her voice and her ability to inspire these exciting and important projects. “

