Ellen DeGeneres to end her show after 19 seasons

Getty Images Ellen DeGeneres ends her talk show after 19 seasons.

Comedian Ellen DeGeneres says goodbye to her television show.

In an exclusive interview with The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday, DeGeneres said he will end his show after 19 seasons on the air.

“When you’re a creative person, you constantly need challenges, and as good as this show is and as fun as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore,” DeGeneres told the magazine. The host of the show reported the news to her staff on May 11.

When does DeGeneres end his talk show?

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox’s Second Date Was Swimming with Sharks in Bora BoraMachine Gun Kelly opened up about his first date with girlfriend Megan Fox, which included climbing a dangerous, three-story balcony, as well as their second date – swimming with sharks in Bora Bora! Plus, the rapper talked about his emotional “Saturday Night Live” performance that didn’t go exactly as planned. #MachineGunKelly #TheEllenShow # Ellen2021-05-12T13: 00: 03Z

DeGeneres plans to talk about his departure on Wednesday’s show that airs at 3:00 p.m. ET on NBC, according to USA Today. The episode also features Machine Gun Kelly and the cast of “Mom.”

“While all good things must come to an end, you still have hope that the really great things will never come,” Mike Darnell, president of unscripted television at Warner Bros., told The Hollywood Reporter.

The decision to end the show is not a surprise given that DeGeneres has considered the idea in the past.

In a 2018 New York Times article, DeGeneres confessed that his wife, Portia de Rossi, was encouraging her to end the daytime talk show. DeGeneres finally signed on for three more seasons, before announcing today that season 19 of the show would be its last.

A source told DailyMail.com that DeGeneres “knows his time is up,” adding: “The ratings have collapsed and it has been really awful this year.”

DeGeneres’ decision comes on the heels of a year of scrutiny for the show after current and former employees spoke out about the set’s toxic work environment.

BuzzFeed News spoke with several of those employees who said they did not feel valued or respected. Some said they were fired for taking medical leave or using their days off. An employee said the racist comments forced her to leave.

The show’s executive producers, Ed Glavin, Mary Connelly and Andy Lassner, told Buzzfeed News in a joint statement that they are “truly heartbroken” and “sorry” for employees who felt they were treated unfairly.

“Over the course of nearly two decades, 3,000 episodes, and employing more than 1,000 staff members, we have strived to create an open, safe and inclusive work environment,” they said. “We are truly heartbroken and sorry to hear that even one person in our production family has had a negative experience. It is not who we are or who we strive to be, or the mission that Ellen has set for us… ”

Is Kelly Clarkson taking Ellen’s place?

Kelly Clarkson, coach of “The Voice” and host of “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” could take center stage during the day, as Heavy previously reported.

According to Page Six, Clarkson’s NBC show, which has seen an increase in ratings, airs after the “Ellen” show at 3:00 pm on most television networks. But that doesn’t mean Clarkson can jump into action once the “Ellen” show ends. Page Six reported that “Ellen” show executives want to “keep the slots” and “put another host in her place.”

What’s more, research firm Nielsen said ratings for “The Kelly Clarkson Show” fell 26% year-over-year during the six-month period from September to February, dropping to 1.3 million viewers, according to The New York Times. During that same period, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” lost more than one million viewers, a 43% drop from 2.6 million to 1.5 million viewers year-over-year.

