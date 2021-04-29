Ellen DeGeneres sells NFT to support chef José Andrés’ organization

The American presenter and comedian Ellen DeGeneres, auctioned three non-fungible tokens (NFT). He did so on April 26, to collaborate with the organization World Central Kitchen, led by Spanish chef José Andrés, which is dedicated to supplying food around the world after natural disasters.

The tokens are being auctioned on the Bitski platform, and USD 33,495 has already been raised. DeGeneres too promoted the initiative on their social networks. «I am raising money for World Central Kitchen. I did an NFT and you can bid on it! You have 24 hours to participate, ”wrote the presenter.

The first NFT Sold for $ 14,555This is a 4K video of DeGeneres doing a comedy monologue; the second token is 10 versions of the image called »Woman With Stick Cat«, where the presenter appears holding a drawing of a cat, for a price of USD 2,500 each, Up to the time of writing, five have been sold.

Presenter Ellen DeGeneres has sold three NFTs to donate proceeds to celebrity chef José Andrés’ organization. Source: Ellen DeGeneres / bitski.com

Lastly, DeGeneres offered a third token and it’s a selfie of her, holding a drawing of a cat. 64 people paid USD 100 each, for a digital copy of the image, during the 24 hour sales period.

The presenter, who has millions of followers, has been known for supporting various social causes. With the sale of the NFTs collaborated with chef Andrés, who holds 2 Michelin stars and since 2010 he has directed an NGO that provides “smart solutions to end hunger and poverty, using the power of food to revive communities and strengthen economies”

DeGeneres discussed Dogecoin with Cuban

On April 27, the day after the sale of the NFTs, the comedian featured billionaire investor Mark Cuban as a guest on his morning show where they talked about NFTs and cryptocurrencies.

During the dialogue, the businessman explained that tokens are “a digital collectible that you can buy, keep and sell like any other collectible.”

Cuban also talked about bitcoin (BTC) and dogecoin (DOGE). The first he described as a “digital version of gold” and the second he assured that it is a “just fun” digital asset, because went from being a joke to “become something that is becoming a digital currency.” He added that said cryptocurrency, as an investment, is “much better than a lottery ticket.”

Also Shark Thank reality show host and NBA team owner Dallas Mavericks reported in March that they accept Dogecoin. as a means of payment for tickets and merchandising of the team, as reported by CriptoNoticias.