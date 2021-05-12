Ellen DeGeneres reveals she’s ending her talk show next year

In new reports, it is being confirmed that Ellen Degeneres He plans to end his talk show after his 19th season concludes next year.

“When you are a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged and, as good as this show is and as fun as it is, it is no longer a challenge,” the presenter mentioned to The Hollywood Reporter.

That’s how it is, DeGeneres is resigning after more than 3,000 episodes of a show that became a favorite on American television. after its debut in 2003.

“Ellen knows her time is up,” a representative for Ellen later confirmed the news to CNN.

Apparently, this decision is taking place since its audience decreased drastically due to accusations that denounced that there was a pattern of verbal and labor abuse in the show, as well as racist comments, although she denied that speculation.

“If I had left the show for that, I would not have returned this season,” he told the Reporter.

It is worth mentioning that not only the audience abandoned her after these complaints, but also the advertisers turned their backs on her the day after the confessions of the program’s workers were revealed.

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” is currently in season 18 and much of his popularity in the 1990s is remembered because his character came out as gay, something that many applauded him and that generated since then the affection and admiration of his audience.

This is not to say that the host is retiring from television, as she has a promising future with the Discovery + channel, since she signed an exclusive multi-year agreement to develop and produce a list of natural history content.