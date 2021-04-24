Ellen DeGeneres reveals she used marijuana the night her wife had to be hospitalized in an emergency



Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi.

Photo: Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Ellen Degeneres He’s getting criticism for admitting he took his wife Portia De Rossi, to the hospital last March after consuming three “marijuana drinks” and taking sleeping pills.

It was during a broadcast of Jimmy Kimmel’s show where Ellen opened up and talked about what she did the night of Portia’s emergency appendectomy.

“I drank one and felt nothing. So, I drank three and then took two melatonin sleeping pills. I shouldn’t be saying any of this, ”she told Jimmy.

The presenter explained that she is not normally one of those who use marijuana, however, in a stroke of bad luck, he decided to give it a try the night De Rossi was unwell.

“I am lying on the bed, and I realize that she is not there. I get up and it’s on the floor. I said, ‘You’re not okay.’ So I rushed her to the hospital“, He recounted.

The 63-year-old comedian said his wife had to be rushed to the emergency room after the pain she suffered worsened as the night wore on and it turned out that she needed surgery, from which she is recovering very well.

Fortunately, nothing bad happened, well on top of that, Ellen confessed that she drove to the hospital in that stateBut the only thing that mattered to her at the moment was that her partner received the attention they needed.

