Ellen DeGeneres pays $ 14.3 million to buy back historic ranch in Montecito

The 63-year-old comedian and host has bought back this wonderful ranch, known as Rancho San Leandro, for $ 14.3 million.

In September 2017, Ellen and his wife, Portia de Rossi, had purchased the property for $ 7.2 million and after doing some renovations, they sold it a year later for $ 11 million.

Now that she has recently returned to the market, it seems that Ellen got a little nostalgic, as she decided to buy the ranch again for double what she had paid just 4 years ago.

It is located within a gated community which is entered through a long path lined with numerous hundred-year-old olive trees.

The ranch has 2.5 hectares of land and is made up of several buildings constructed in the 1850s, all kept in excellent condition.

Altogether, the buildings add up to a total of 628 m² of living space, the largest being a 287 m² adobe hacienda.

The latter has three bedrooms and four bathrooms, while the other buildings house offices, a gym and a 3-car garage.

The kitchen maintains an old style, but fully equipped that connects with the spacious living room and elegant dining room.

The main buildings surround a pretty cobbled courtyard, decorated with a fountain in the center.

Outdoors it has several polo fields, stables and various equestrian facilities.

There is also a dressage area and a large barn.

It is not the first time that DeGeneres has bought back a property that it had previously owned.

In 2006, he bought a classic 1950s house in the Hollywood Hills, which he later sold in 2010, and in 2014 he bought it back for $ 8.8 million and a few years later to sell it again for $ 10 million.

It will be very interesting to see how much he can get out of this ranch in a few years.

The acquisition of Rancho San Leandro comes amid the tremendous avalanche of allegations of intimidation and toxic work environment by its employees on its television show, ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show,’ which comes to an end after almost 20 years.

However, Ellen assures that these accusations did not influence the decision, and that her exit from the talk show was already planned for a long time.

Now Ellen and Portia de Rossi can dedicate themselves fully to further expanding their multi-million dollar real estate empire.

They currently own at least three more properties in the Montecito area, the main one being a huge complex that they bought from Dennis Miller for $ 49 million late last year.