Ellen DeGeneres loses a million viewers after controversy of ‘toxic environment’ in her show



Ellen Degeneres.

Photo: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Rumors of creating a toxic environment at the show Ellen Degeneres they have caused it to have lost at least a million viewers during its last season.

The iconic presenter’s space has suffered the great loss that represents 43% less than the same period of the previous year, according to figures from the Nielsen firm, which measures television rating indexes.

And not only has the audience abandoned DeGeneres, but also the advertisers turned their backs on him the day after the confessions of the program’s workers were unveiled.

Apparently, the accusations that denounced that there was a pattern of verbal and labor abuse, as well as racist comments, caused a loss of audience in the space that was placed as one of the favorites on American television.

Although it seems like the most difficult moment of her career, Ellen has a promising future with the Discovery + channel, having signed an exclusive multi-year agreement to develop and produce a list of natural history content that will begin airing on April 22, 2010. Earth day.

