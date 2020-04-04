Ellen DeGeneres is criticized and exposed on Twitter | Instagram

Known for her television show “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” the host with the same name has been exposed and harshly criticized in Twitter.

DeGeneres became a trend almost immediately this Saturday after he made some comments that he disliked through one of his guests.

It all started with an interview with one of her guests which happened in Netherlands, the protagonist of starting the conflict is the youtuber Nikkie De Jager better known as NikkiTutorials.

Despite the fact that this controversy over the driver was already years old, on this occasion many things that had previously occurred were clarified.

The well-known youtuber related her experience with Ellen Degeneres within his talk show, making some comments that caught the interviewer’s attention causing him to inquire a little more about it.

The vlogger seemed to hint at the host and interviewer Matthijs van Nieuwkerk That the comedian and actress was not as kind as she expected and because of what she had seen on television before.

“It is really nice that you came and greeted me … She did not,” the answer she gave when the vlogger was asked what DeGeneres was like with her guests.

This response prompted the interviewer to dig deeper into the Ellen affair and to start asking more questions about it. Nikkie He ended by saying that what he felt on the show was a totally different world.

I love that you are realizing now that Ellen DeGeneres is a soreta, remember that being part of the lgbt community does not make you a good person (in this case) or a bad person, anyway. – ♀️ belencita || fav al (@femmextae)

April 4, 2020

At the end of the interview, the Internet users who were in the microbbloging service began to investigate the matter, resulting in a complex investigation related to DeGeneres, where apparently mistreats your guests and that he even has personality delusions.

Ellen DeGeneres telling Celine Dion that she should cut her son’s hair because he is a boy, I am surprised that she says that when she was bullied for her sexuality, her hair and others, I still do not fall that she is another type of person pic.twitter.com/fXdVUIzfWo – franco / follow limit (@brillamila)

April 4, 2020

Many users were excited about being “revealing the truth“About the driver, however, there were those who also defended her as their great admirers.

