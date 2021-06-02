Ellen Degeneres invests in a $ 2.9 million bungalow near the beach

The sympathetic presenter appears to be in a relentless purchase of real estate in Montecito, California.

This time it is a much more modest acquisition than Ellen has us used to. However, it is a very nice little house.

It was originally built in 1954 and has been described as a “single level contemporary gem”.

The bungalow is located very close to Butterly Beach, in Montecito. Over the decades, it has been renovated several times to its current modern version.

With 157 m² of construction, it offers only two bedrooms and two bathrooms, but this is offset by a fairly large plot of 1780 m².

The interior features a modern open concept centered on a sleek kitchen with premium finishes and appliances.

The master bedroom has large sliding doors that open onto a private patio and beautiful lush landscaping in the background.

The main bathroom has a large bathtub and a Zen atmosphere that inspires a lot of peace and relaxation.

Surprisingly, there is no pool, although the listing says there is plenty of room to build one. Surely Ellen has it very much in mind to give equity to the property.

Surely Ellen DeGeneres and his wife, Portia de Rossi, will not make this house their home, so it is speculated that they could have bought it as a rental investment, or even for a relative.

Don’t miss out on the latest multi-million dollar properties to enter the 63-year-old comedian’s extensive portfolio, such as a $ 14.3 million historic ranch, or this gigantic $ 49 million complex.