Ellen DeGeneres has moved in with Courteney Cox for this reason

One of the most surprising revelations to emerge from the recent interview with Courteney cox, former protagonist of the mythical series ‘Friends’, in the evening program of Ellen Degeneres It does not concern so much the guest as the hostess of the television space, since at one point in the lively conversation that the two friends had, the comedian also assured that she had just moved, temporarily, of course, to the Californian mansion of her interlocutor.

To avoid malicious rumors and hasty conclusions, the TV star wanted to quickly clarify that her sudden change of residence it was not due to any kind of problem in his, let it be said, solid marriage with actress Portia de Rossi, flatly ruling out any kind of discussion that would have forced him to escape from home. The reason for their temporary stay with Courteney was much simpler: the couple have sold their Beverly Hills home and decided to momentarily part ways until they can move into a new love nest.

“You should explain. I have no marital problems, I have not had to leave home because I was thrown out of it. I am definitely not living with Courteney, she has been generous enough to tell me, ‘Yes, stay with me.’ We just sold our house in Beverly Hills and I needed a place to stay“Ellen pointed out without making any reference to the current location of his wife, who will also have had to draw friends to sleep indoors.

Taking advantage of the aforementioned talk and the public nature of it, Courteney Cox has decided to offer some details to the audience about the apparently “horrible” of living with Ellen, such as the custom that the presenter would have of dominating the entire bathroom that, supposedly , they should be able to share on equal terms. “In short, you are a hideous roommate. I left you enough free space in the bathroom so you could have your own space and in the end you also stayed with my side. I found your toothbrush in my place and the makeup has disappeared ”, joked the artist who gave life to the manic and hyper-organized Monica Geller in the funny ‘sitcom’.