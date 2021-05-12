Ellen DeGeneres announces the end of her show

According to the 62-year-old comedian, this decision has already been informed to her staff, she also confessed that she will discuss her reasons for ending this project with journalist Oprah Winfrey in an extensive interview that will be broadcast on May 13.

In the same way, the communicator denied that the program will go off the air due to the accusations of various former employees about the toxic work environment they suffered at the hands of DeGeneres and several of its producers. “If I left the show for that, I wouldn’t have come back this season,” he said bluntly.