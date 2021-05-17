Ellen DeGeneres announces the end of her show

It seems that Ellen Degeneres she will finally say goodbye to her famous show The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The 63-year-old presenter announced in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that she will say goodbye to her show next May, after 19 successful seasons.

On today’s show, the comedian will announce the difficult decision she made about ending her show. “When you’re a creative person, you need to be constantly challenged and, as cool as this show is, and fun as it is, it’s no longer a challenge,” DeGeneres stated in the interview.

“While all good things must come to an end, you still have hope that the really great things will never come to an end,” Mike Darnell, president of the Unscripted & Alternative Television at Warner Bros. told The Hollywood Reporter.

It seems that the announcement of the end of the DeGeneres program has not taken many by surprise, since last year a series of accusations were made about the toxic work environment that was in the place.

However, Ellen commented in the interview that the decision had nothing to do with those allegations. “It almost affected the show. It was very painful for me. I mean, very. But if I had left the show for that, I would not have returned this season, “he said.

Ellen DeGeneres says goodbye to her show, which has been on the air since 2003